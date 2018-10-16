Two other passengers — including an attorney for former "Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel — were identified Tuesday as being among the three people killed when a small, Charleston-bound passenger plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Hamptons over the weekend.

Richard. P. Terbrusch, 53, of Ridgefield, Conn., and Jennifer Landrum, 45, of Augusta, Ga., were identified by the New York State Police as the remaining two passengers killed when the Piper PA-34 they were in crashed three miles south-southeast of the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. Terbrusch and Landrum had been pulled from the wreckage Sunday.

Terbrusch has represented Ravenel, 56, in the past, who now stands accused of sexually assaulting his former nanny three years ago. Ravenel is a former state treasurer and reality TV star featured on the Bravo-produced show "Southern Charm," which has cut ties with Ravenel.

Authorities also said on Tuesday that the fuselage of the aircraft remained submerged.

Munidat “Raj” Persaud, 41, of Waterbury, Conn., was the first of the three to be identified on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the crash is not known, and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The plane was headed to the Charleston Executive Airport.