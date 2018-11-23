S.C. Army National Guard Sgt. Jeffrey Kinder went door to door through a riverland community in Marion County in September, warning residents they were about to be flooded out and should evacuate.
As he did, U.S. Air Force National Guard Master Sgt. Carl Clegg watched the raw emotion in the reactions of the homeowners, two thoughts running through his mind, he said. He was hoping they'd leave and hoping if they didn't, they'd survive the flooding from Hurricane Florence.
That in a snapshot was the 2018 hurricane season for South Carolina — Florence and Michael, the storm with deadly flooding rain and the storm with catastrophic winds, respectively — both crossed the state after making landfall.
The season officially ends Nov. 30. But by mid-November, with wind patterns established that will persist through the winter and the seas colder, "the probability of anything being a threat to the mainland diminished to near zero," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson.
"I think it's a wrap."
The season had been predicted to be quieter than average. Instead it was more disquieting than ever for South Carolinians. At one point shortly before landfall, Florence appeared to be headed in with winds stronger than the devastating Hugo in 1989.
As Florence approached, Berkeley County resident Joe Mirenda told The Post and Courier he had locked down his house and belongings tighter than Fort Knox.
"All in all, the season exceeded expectations," Phil Klotzbach said. Klotzbach is the lead scientist for the Tropical Meteorology Project, the forecasting group considered the benchmark in the science.
The season "will primarily be known for two hurricanes that brought significant damage and loss of life to the continental United States," wrote Klotzbach and co-author Michael Bell in a draft of their annual report.
More storms formed that became at least sub-tropical than the long-term average — 16 of them. But the two major hurricanes, Florence and Michael, were about the average. All in all, eight hurricanes formed.
"Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, but like Harvey last year, the storm then slowed considerably, bringing record flooding to portions of North and South Carolina. Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Florida Panhandle, bringing devastating wind and storm surge damage," they said.
Strikingly, Florence and Michael were the only two storms to come anywhere near South Carolina. The damage from Florence alone is now estimated at $607 million with reports still coming in. At least eight people died in this state alone. More than 2,000 homes and hundreds of acres of crops were lost.
Little more than a month later, in October, Michael shredded Mexico Beach, Fla., with 155 mph winds, then brought a second round of flooding to the Midlands and Upstate.
The double shot came with South Carolina still reeling from three years and hundreds of millions of dollars of flooding and damage spurred by hurricanes or tropical storms. Studies indicate the storms overall are beginning to move slower and wreak more havoc, due in part to warming seas and air changing their strengthening and steering patterns.
Even as the season winds down, National Hurricane Center forecasters on Friday were watching a storm emerging off the Bahamas that models predicted would drift toward the Southeast coast before turning toward Bermuda.
"Regardless of any subtropical development, winds to gale force are expected over portions of the western Atlantic during the next couple of days," said Hurricane Center specialist David Zelinsky.