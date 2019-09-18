SUMMERVILLE — The gibbon loved to dance in pirouetting spins. Despite being deaf, he would sing the melodic whoop-whoop song of the primates, if slightly off key.

Blackie died Saturday at the International Primate Protection League sanctuary in Summerville where the male had lived since being rescued from a lab in 1984.

At 60 years of age, he was maybe the oldest gibbon in the United States and perhaps the world, said league founder Shirley McGreal.

The gibbon was named at the lab, likely for his dark fur.

The lifespan of a gibbon is considered to be 30 to 35 years in the wild, 40 to 50 in captivity, according to the Gibbon Conservation Center based in Santa Clarita, California. The oldest known living gibbon also was a 60-year-old male, housed in the Wellington Zoo in New Zealand, who died in 2008, the center said.

Gibbons are long-armed, gracefully swinging Asian primates with reverberating, singsong whooping calls. The league is an international effort, working with primate conservationists and sanctuaries in about three dozen countries. The sanctuary, which began in the 1970s with a single rescue effort, now holds 33 gibbons.

They swing and somersault like trapeze artists on the wiring and ropes in their high ceiling cages. They scamper from spot to spot along wire mesh runs. They are so mischievous that anyone who strays too close to the chicken wire could have hair pulled or glasses snatched.

The sanctuary is a private facility run for the animals and not open to the public.

"Blackie started his life in the jungles of Thailand. He was caught as a baby and ended up with an animal dealer who exported him to the United States," McGreal said.

He became deaf while a research animal at a lab.

Blackie arrived at the league sanctuary in 1984 with a longtime mate, Penny, and a new baby, E.T., whom they hand-raised there. Penny died in 2006, also thought to be about 60 years old at the time. Blackie then paired with a golden brown female, Chloe, who McGreal characterized as rambunctious.

Another gibbon at the sanctuary, Gibby, is also thought to be about 60 years old.