At the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, the artwork is part of the healing

There's far more to art than meets the eye. Just ask your doctor. When it comes to hospital patients, their loved ones and staff members, an uplifting or calming work of art can also have positive outcomes on a person's well-being and care.
With this in mind, the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion have enriched every floor with artwork that, together, is reflective of a truly elevating state of mind: life in the Lowcountry.
The work is the creation of Charleston and regional artists who offer their own take on all that makes this corner of the world so exceptional and healing. The hospital is expected to open Saturday. The project has cost nearly $390 million.
"All the artwork in the building has been created by local artists. That was intentional," said Mark A. Scheurer, M.D., MUSC chief of the Children’s and Women’s Health, who points to the Lowcountry thematic of the building. "People come from around the state to Charleston for many different reasons, including healthcare. We want to celebrate the fact that we are here, so we embraced all the local artists in the community."
Throughout the 11 floors of the new children’s hospital and women’s pavilion, there will be ample on view for patients, families and visitors, though never at the cost of the building's serene design. The curation process was guided by an art committee of both family members and artists, who collaborated with a dedicated group of volunteers and staff.
The project was developed and guided by Carolyn BaRoss and Aiko Tanabe, interior designers with Perkins & Will, who collaborated with hospital art curators Roberta Sokolitz and Brittany Bates. The hospital’s Youth Patient Advisory Council, a group of teenage patients, also provided feedback.
In capturing the Lowcountry, each artist did so in his or her own manner and medium, resulting in a diverse, yet cohesive range of painting, photographs, murals and sculptures that come together to celebrate the flora, fauna and singularity of the region. Some offer cheer and others shore up strength. Some lend a helpful distraction, still others provide a sense of tranquility.
Those entering the lobby on the main floor are greeted by a sweeping, vibrant vista created by Charleston artist John Duckworth. An abstraction of a photographic image of the Ashley River, the work is 60 feet wide and 10 feet tall. Spanning the floor wall to the stairway, it ascends from lively, marshy greens to striking blues, which bring to mind positive notions like the season of spring, as well as new life and energy.
"While I use a camera to capture these images, the process is much more painterly than photographic," said Duckworth. The piece is part of the Landscape Abstract series on which he has been working continuously since 2003. "I am using a gestural movement across the horizon to create an impression of the landscape."
For the hospital's chapel on the seventh floor, stained glass artisan Robert Hines of Charleston built a fused-glass tree that replicates the Angel Oak tree on Johns Island. Situated before a riverside window, it offers a transcendent moment of reflection.
In the seventh-floor children's atrium playroom, a vivid, interactive "Look and Find" discovery wall, which was created by Stitch Design, is at once colorful wall graphic as well as an eye-catching I Spy game for patients and families. The firm also created framed graphics themed to each floor. “Heroes of the Lowcountry," for instance, offers free-form, rousing script words of empowerment, among them "service dogs," "firefighters" and "kids helping kids."
For the Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion, Charleston artist Jonathan Green has created three pieces and Sue Middleton has woven a majestic sweetgrass "wall hanger." Throughout the hospital, Kristen Solecki's illustrations add charm and cheer to the patient care areas. Each labor and delivery room features a mandala commissioned by various artists to provide a focal point during childbirth, a decision that was based on input from mothers.
According to MUSC art therapist and art committee member Katie Hinson, studies show that when a hospital is attentive to the aesthetics of the environment, it reduces stress and anxiety, promotes health and healing and improves patient and employee safety.
Hinson, who leads a community effort called Arts in Healing Superhero Self Portrait Project, is enlisting local children and teens to create their own pieces of art depicting superheroes, which subsequently will be framed and appear along the walls of the hospital's emergency department.
Patients and their families and visitors in the hospital will also have plenty of on-hand opportunities to create artwork right in the hospital, which can then be displayed throughout the facility.
The artists gain much from their role in the new hospital. As a father, Duckworth said he weighs well the anxiety, fear and stress that comes with bringing a child into a children’s hospital, for the both the parents and children.
"Being asked to help create a soothing, calming, atmosphere and tone as the initial impression for those who enter the main lobby is a significant honor and privilege for which I am forever grateful."