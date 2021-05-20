AT&T phone outage impacts 911 services in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties

A major AT&T phone outage continued to have wide-ranging impact in the Charleston area on May 20, including to area 911 dispatch centers.
The outage continued after noon and Charleston County officials put out a temporary phone number for residents needing emergency response: 854-216-0239.
"If you have an emergency, please call this number to reach 9-1-1," county officials said. "You can still text 9-1-1 or go to 911helpme.com."
Shortly after 10 a.m., Charleston County's official Twitter account put out an alert that 911 calls were being routed to Berkeley County dispatchers because of the outage.
Information provided by Berkeley County officials added that dispatchers were getting calls from Dorchester County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Goose Creeek, Hanahan, Summerville and Charleston International Airport.
"There is currently a failure in the 911 system around the Lowcountry," according to Berkeley County's statement.
Shortly after noon, Berkeley County officials said their 911 center was continuing to get calls routed from around the region.
Berkeley County residents are asked to call 843-761-9000 instead of 911, officials said.
Dorchester County officials said shortly before 12:45 p.m. that the widespread outage had taken their phone system offline, including the county's 911 dispatch center.
Dorchester County residents needing 911 service should call 843-970-2782, officials said. For fire or police services in Summerville, residents should call 843-800-0624.
This story is developing. Check back for more.