As the holiday season comes to a close, the Charleston County School District is reflecting on one of its most successful partnerships over the past several years.

Through its work with the Lowcountry Food Bank, the school district has handed out more than 29,000 bagged meals for at-risk students to take home every Friday.

“Up to 177 students are receiving assistance each month,” said Sonya Jones, a Title I Programs compliance administrator with the school district.

In 2006, the district began working with the food bank through the Backpack Buddies program. The effort's mission is to serve students who are at risk of hunger or homelessness.

These issues are outlined in the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law passed in 1987 that provides dollars for meals that students can take home over the weekend or during holiday breaks.

The school district attempts to provide meals that offer quality nutrition and require minimal preparation. They’re 4-pound bags and can include pasta, vegetables, fruit cups, shelf-stable milk, cereal and other items.

The thinking is to provide some relief for kids who don’t have access to free or reduced-price. That type of situation can lead to food insecurity, a lack of access to nutritional food items which can result in personal and physical discomfort.

On a national scale, Backpack Buddies provides meals for 22 million children each year, in an attempt to offset food insecurity.

“Today, bags of food are assembled at more than 160 local food banks and then distributed to more than 450,000 children at the end of the week,” the program wrote on its website.

In the Charleston area, Jones is excited about how well the school district has worked in concert with the Lowcountry Food Bank. Together, she said, the two parties have helped kids whose families are experiencing economic hardship. That can often lead to moving multiple times during the school year and creating instability in the child’s life.

With all of those uncertainties, the partnership wants to make sure hunger doesn’t play a role in student’s life.

“CCSD is tremendously thankful to the Lowcountry Foodbank for providing this opportunity for students in need,” Jones added.