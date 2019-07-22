Students at two rural Berkeley County schools will get free internet installed in their homes before the first day of school.

At least 365 homes in Cross, a community located about an hour northwest of Charleston on the banks of Lake Moultrie, will get free internet service for kindergarten-through-12th-grade students who attend the local elementary and high schools.

While laptops have been making their way into Berkeley schools for several years now, only 60 percent of the homes in Cross with school-age children have internet service.

Home Telecom wants to change that and hopes to provide access to at least 95 percent of the remaining homes without internet. The plan is to have the project finished by the first day of school on Aug. 19.

Home Telecom, a Moncks Corner company, is planning to build and bury the internet lines to the remaining homes. The project will cost $1.5 million as well as an additional $500,000 for enhancements of the existing lines already in Cross. Berkeley County School District will use the Google grant to pay the monthly internet fee for families during the 2019-20 school year.

"We're paying for our own infrastructure, and we're doing quite a large investment," said Caoimhe Zett , a spokeswoman with Home Telecom. "The homes are so spread out, so it takes a lot to get internet to a single home."

The initiative comes two years after Google partnered with the school district to help supply 23 of 43 schools in the district with Chromebook laptops. Cross was one of them.

Berkeley County students and teachers received Chromebook laptops to use during the 2016-17 school year. Cross Middle School and Cross High School were both on the list.

"The role that technology plays in education is crucial," Zett said. "It offers students additional online resources and the chance to do their work at home."

In March 2017, Google unveiled South Carolina's first "Rolling Study Hall program" for rural communities in St. Stephen, Alvin and Cross. Many students in those areas have anywhere from a 40-minute to a 60-minute ride home from school. The tech giant's program would outfit buses with wireless internet so students can work on homework before they get home.

Toni Higgs, a parent to three Cross students, said Home Telecom's most recent offer is necessary for many of the community's students.

"It's 100 percent needed," Higgs said. "Most of their work is internet-based."

Despite the offer, Higgs said she isn't a huge fan of the laptops in the classroom.

"I’m old school and I do not feel that every home should have to have the internet and kids buried in monitors for homework," she said.

Higgs isn't alone in questioning the merits of laptops in the classroom. A study from the Association of Psychological Science suggested that "laptop note takers’ tendency to transcribe lectures verbatim rather than processing information and reframing it in their own words is detrimental to learning."

Last year, The Post and Courier did a deep dive into the failings of South Carolina's public education. The newspaper's investigation found that the Palmetto State has set a low standard for its public schools and years of historic disparities and enormous achievement gaps have led it to become one of the worst in the United States.

Home Telecom said if a Cross resident already has internet they can receive a credit. Residents who want higher speeds with their existing internet service can also get an upgrade at a discounted price. If your residence qualifies, call Home Telecom at 843-761-9101 to set-up service.