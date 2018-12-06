At least one man is dead after a house fire Thursday morning at a residence in downtown Charleston, authorities said.
Charleston Fire Department officials around 7 a.m. responded to a report of a house fire at 5 Addison St., according to fire and rescue officials. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the deceased has not been identified.
The area is near Meeting Street between Interstate 26 and Morrison Drive. Addison Street was closed to traffic as of 10 a.m.
Mike Mixon, who lives next door at 3 Addison St., said he awoke shortly before 7 a.m. to what sounded like an explosion outside. Mixon said he peered out back window to see the back of his neighbor's home in flames. He called 911 and said authorities were on the scene within minutes.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was also briefly at the scene to support the efforts of first-responders, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.
Andrew Whitaker contributed to this report.