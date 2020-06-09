At least 3 Charleston-area Democratic races headed to runoffs in 2 weeks

At least three Charleston County Democratic primary contests appear to be heading to runoffs in two weeks, according to unofficial results at The Post and Courier's press time Tuesday night.
With about half the results in, the state Senate District 41 race, Sam Skardon had about 63 percent of the votes to Jason Mills' 37 percent.
The seat is currently held by Republican Sandy Senn, and includes the northern portion of James Island, northeastern portion of Johns Island, a portion of West Ashley and unincorporated Charleston County.
In the Democratic state Senate District 44 race Debby Chatman Bryant had a little over 85 percent of the votes to Kris DeLorme's 14 percent. The seat is currently held by Republican Paul Campbell who is retiring, and includes North Charleston, Summerville and Goose Creek.
In the Democratic state House District 109 race, a runoff election is expected between James Johnson and Deon Tedder. Johnson had about 39 percent of the votes, Tedder with nearly 36 percent, and Jeff Wilder with about 25 percent.
The seat is currently held by Democrat David Mack, who is retiring, and includes a portion of Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.
In the Democratic state House District 110 race, Rebecca Niess Cingolani won. Lelia Slater dropped out of the race. The seat is held by Republican William S. Cogswell Jr., and includes the tip of the Charleston peninsula and western Mount Pleasant.
In the Democratic state House District 111 race, incumbent Wendell Gilliard won about 78 percent of the vote to Regina Duggins' 22 percent. The district includes most of Charleston peninsula, the neck, North Charleston and a portion of West Ashley, north of U.S. 17.
In the Democratic state House District 112 race, Daniel Brownstein appeared to narrowly beat David Quick. Browstein received a little over 51 percent of the vote with Quick nearly receiving 49 percent. The seat is held by retiring Republican Mike Sottile, and includes southwestern Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms.
In the Democratic state House District 115 race, a runoff election is expected between Carol Tempel and Spencer Wetmore. Tempel had about 43 percent of the vote, Wetmore had about 31 percent and Eileen Dougherty had about 25 percent. The seat was previously held by Republican Peter McCoy, who became U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, and includes Kiawah, Folly Beach and most of James Island.
In the Democratic state House District 116 race Chardale Murray won in a four-way race with 60 percent of the vote. Millicent Traeye Middleton received about 18 percent of the vote, John Prioleau with 12 percent and Charles Glover with about 9 percent. The seat is held by departing Democrat Robert L. Brown and includes half of Johns Island, Edisto, Wadmalaw, Jacksonboro, Hollywood, Meggett and Ravenel.
In the Charleston County Coroner Democratic race, Herbert Fielding won with 70 percent of the vote to Frank Broccolo's nearly 30 percent.
In the Charleston County Council Democratic District 3 race, a runoff election is expected between Rob Wehrman and Jesse Williams. Wehrman secured 38.75 percent of the vote, Williams just under 35 percent, Gordon Garrett with 16 percent and Eric Laquiere with about 9 percent. The seat is held by Republican County Chairman Elliott Summey, who is retiring, and includes the eastern side of the Charleston peninsula, into North Charleston and up to Goose Creek.
In the Charleston County Council Democratic District 6 race, Kylon Jerome Middleton won with 52 percent of the vote to Christian Rainey's 47 percent. The seat is held by Democrat Victor Rawl and includes a portion of West Ashley, unincorporated Charleston County and North Charleston.