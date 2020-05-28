At Joseph Floyd Manor, housing agency head fired as officials move to help residents

Sweeping changes and plans are under way to help residents of Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing building on the Charleston peninsula where residents have reported horrific living conditions.

At a Charleston County Council meeting Thursday night, officials reported that County Housing and Redevelopment Authority CEO James Williams was fired and that federal housing officials had sent letters outlining concerns about conditions at the senior housing residence, as well as with two members of the local housing authority board.

One County Council member called the entire situation "a mess."

The meeting comes a little over two weeks after The Post and Courier reported on resident complaints about conditions in the building, which include rodents, cockroaches and bedbugs amid filth throughout the structure.

The Post and Courier has requested the letters from federal housing officials, which were not available Thursday night.

Councilman Henry Darby, who attended a tour of the Floyd Manor on May 18, a week after The Post and Courier report, along with Council Chairman Elliott Summey and several other area officials, spoke on Thursday about the poor conditions and the residents.

There are issues with the building's ventilation system, lighting, sprinklers, mildew and mold, people using the floors as restrooms, violent incidents and "just a myriad of things," Darby said.

"I hadn't seen those conditions in quite some time," he said. "Most of these folks, they are elderly, they are poor and there are even veterans in here. The bedbugs, the roaches, the rats ... just intolerable."

At the meeting, Darby asked Housing Authority officials about how $300,000 the council provided last year was spent.

The answer: Not a penny went to Joseph Floyd Manor. All but about $8,000 was spent on constructing single-family homes.

The Housing Authority is run as a business enterprise and receives most funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is managed separately from the county. County Council selects some of the Housing Authority's board members and sometimes elects to provide funding assistance, but does not have direct jurisdiction over its day-to-day operations, such as the hiring and firing of its CEO.

In the meeting, Darby said a tentative plan to address issues in the short term is to move all residents out of Floyd Manor for up to 90 days and house them elsewhere so crews can come in and perform a deep cleaning, pest control and tend to other problems.

Residents could then move back in while a long-term solution is developed.

At the meeting, council members voted to move into a closed, executive session where they discussed "personnel matters" related to Floyd Manor. Once back in open session, Summey said no action was taken.

But council members did vote, once back in open session, to have the county attorney and staff take actions discussed during the closed session on personnel matters.

They also asked Housing Authority board Chairman George Dawson and Kwadjo Campbell, who is volunteering to help the Housing Authority, develop a needs assessment and budget for necessary changes to the building and the care of residents and to provide those to the council by June 11.

S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, also attended the meeting, as did several residents of the troubled building.

The representative encouraged council members to take whatever action they could to help and that he hoped local officials taking action would spur the General Assembly and state officials to act.

"That tour will live in infamy in the minds of all of us, because I'm still getting up at night with the images in my head," Gilliard said. "I think every time Joseph Floyd Manor is left alone, a tragedy could happen and, God forbid, we don't need that right now."

He said he has reached out to federal housing authorities as well as to U.S. Rep Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., seeking help.