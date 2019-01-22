Jordan McCrae made the dean's list at Trident Technical College in the fall of 2018, but she wasn't even a college freshman.
Jordan, 15, is a sophomore at Early College High, a public school serving students from across Charleston County on the campus of Trident Tech's Palmer Campus in downtown Charleston.
Opened in 2017 on a single hallway of the college, the school gives students a rare opportunity: If they enroll in enough dual-credit college courses and stay focused, they can graduate high school with an associate's degree already under their belt.
The school recruits students who score between the 40th and 60th percentile on their eighth-grade standardized tests. Many are the first in their families to take college courses. The school works with students to pick courses that will transfer and count toward a degree at any South Carolina public college.
This school year's sophomore class is the first to take dual-credit courses, sitting in classrooms alongside college-age and returning adult students. For the most part, they met the challenge.
The 62 students who took dual-credit courses in the fall earned a combined 336 credit hours, according to Principal Vanessa Denney. About three-quarters of the grades they earned were A's or B's.
"The professors would really glow," Denney said. "There were a few instances where a professor had a concern about a student whose head was down or they seemed different that day, and they'd email us and say, 'Hey, little Johnny or little Suzy seems off.' So they were really invested in our success, too."
Jordan said she was slightly intimidated at first, but she kept her focus and finished the semester with A's in Music Appreciation and Interdisciplinary Studies 109, a required freshman course. She said she has found the environment at the small, fledgling school much different than at the school she was zoned for, Mount Pleasant's massive Wando High.
"I’ve made a lot more friends than I think I ever would have made, and I feel like I’ve come so far from who I used to be," she said. "I feel different."
Her classmate Keywan Cash-Cooper, 16, passed three college courses in the fall: IDS 109, Art Appreciation and Public Speaking. This semester he'll take Western Civilization and Psychology.
"You have to be ready," he said. "You can’t just stare off into blank space."
Last school year, the inaugural freshman class had a rocky start. Early College tries to pack many of the requirements for a high school diploma into the first year, and some students didn't make it through the gauntlet. About 20 of the initial 96 students left before the end of the 2017-18 school year.
This year, Denney said, the sophomores are like "elder statesmen" to the freshmen — and living proof that it's possible to make it through.
"I have not heard of one single freshman contemplating leaving this year. It’s just not even a part of the conversation," Denney said.
Early College High School will cost the district about $2.16 million to operate this school year, an amount that includes the cost of tuition and textbooks for the students. The school's per-pupil cost last school year was $7,225, which fell well below the district median of $9,229 per pupil.