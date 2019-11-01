The former kitchen, laundry and slave quarters behind a downtown Charleston house museum are being stripped down to see how much material remains from the 19th century.

And the answer has turned out to be a surprisingly large amount.

Not only does 80 percent of the building's historic floorboards, plaster elements and trim remain, but hundreds of other artifacts have been recovered from the walls, tucked away in there over generations by a mischief of unlikely preservationists: rats.

Architectural historian Ed Chappell has been among those working on the deconstruction effort, trying to peel away all 20th century alterations to learn what the surviving structure can reveal about the 18 enslaved workers who once lived behind the main house.

The work comes as historic sites all over the South are gradually changing to present a more complete picture of the past, one that interprets the lives of everyone there, not just the owners.

At the Nathaniel Russell House at 51 Meeting St., researchers and contractors have found not only surviving architectural elements but also many bits of bone, cloth, paper and what not.

"Our friend is a small rodent," Chappell said.

'We thought it was gone'

The Nathaniel Russell House is considered one of Charleston's most architecturally distinctive homes in a city full of them. That's why Historic Charleston Foundation purchased it decades ago and operates it as a museum.

But the foundation has spent most of its effort on the grand, opulent living spaces in the main house. The rear kitchen house, covered over by several 20th century alterations, has served mostly as a gift shop, storage and office space.

That began to change a few years ago, when foundation Director of Museums Lauren Northup began looking at the hand-planed door of her office and wondering what was lurking beneath its top layer of paint. She called conservator Susan Buck, who has done extensive research on the site, to see if she had ever taken samples in the kitchen house. She had not.

"The thought was that this space had been gutted and didn't have much historical fabric," Northup said, adding the dependency underwent three renovations in the 20th century.

"We just thought it was gone," Buck added. "It was a low priority."

Still, Northup wanted to make the kitchen house a more prominent part of the house tour, as more people have said they want to learn not only about the Russell family but also about the enslaved workers who served them.

"Our visitors here really wanted that story," she said.

What was found

And the story has proven to be far richer than Northup could have hoped for.

One of the first clues was a crystal, probably from a sconce, that had been carved and tucked into a floorboard near a window on the second floor of the kitchen house, which served as quarters for an enslaved worker.

Northup thinks the crystal might have been tucked there by an enslaved person familiar with a West African tradition of placing crystals near doors and windows.

"That's not accidental," Buck said.

"No rat could have accessed that spot," Northup added. The crystal also has been damaged, possibly by a hammer, in a way possibly intended to make it look more natural.

"This is the one I have the most questions about. It's the most tantalizing unknown," she said, adding she might have a 3-D print made of it and place it back where it was found.

But other major finds have included a Victorian ladies' boot, likely dating from 1840 to 1910, approximately but not exactly the period when the Sisters of Mercy occupied the house. The work also found a sandwich-sized carpet fragment with orange and red fibers, and a patterned floorcloth.

"It must have been very vivid," Buck said of the original carpet, which almost certainly was displayed in the main house and then moved in back once it was worn out. "They were very expensive. It would have been used and used and used," she said. "You were splashing out with a carpet like this."

Other finds, likely left behind by rats, include sewing pins, animal bones, beads, seeds, marbles, needles, a small lidded box that might have held eye makeup, a fragment of a reading primer, and a small piece of newspaper matched to the Nov. 11, 1839, edition of the Charleston Courier (a forerunner of this newspaper).

"It's like an archaeological dig, only under the microscope," Buck said.

The material ultimately will be sent soon to the University of Pennsylvania, which has an archaeobotany division that studies human interactions with plants in the past. The material squirreled away by rats likely came from no more than 50 feet away from the kitchen house.

Architecture of suppression

The work also is shedding new light on the original configuration of the kitchen house, which included a small kitchen and a washroom on the first floor, separated by a narrow stair that led up to two bed chambers on the second floor.

Northup said the architecture says a lot about Charleston's efforts to deal with slavery in the post-Revolutionary era.

"One is to attempt to put a positive face on it, in the form and appearance of housing," Chappel said.

That may be why the second-floor bedrooms have plastered walls, three to four windows, even a chair rail in the best room.

"What we get is people who come in and look and say, 'Well, this isn't so bad,'" Northup said. "But we have to say they were still enslaved. They could be separated from their family at any time."

The quarters for enslaved workers also presented a way for their masters to reward or punish by allotting nicer rooms.

Other slave quarters on the property have rooms that are more varied, irregular in shape, smaller and unplastered. "Even with the highest status enslaved workers on the site, you had this spectrum of quarters," Chappell said. "It may have been a control mechanism as well."

"The architectural of control is the story. This structure is designed to control people and control their emotions through architecture," Northup said, noting the tight, enclosed spaces "discourage socialization, and by extension, insurrection."

New questions

The recent discoveries leave the Historic Charleston Foundation with some big questions, ones that it will be figuring out over the coming year.

Does the foundation leave the kitchen house largely unrestored, to show off its surviving architectural elements, much like the outbuildings behind its other house museum, the Aiken Rhett House at 48 Elizabeth St.?

Or would such an approach be seen as not giving proper or equal treatment to where the house's enslaved population lived and work, especially seeing as the main house has been carefully restored to its initial early 19th century grandeur?

"We're not quite sure what approach we will choose," Northup said, adding the foundation will work on a plan to restore and interpret the space in the coming year.

But public access could be opened up and interpreted to some degree well before those final plans are made. The foundation feels that the kitchen house, its wash room and quarters for the enslaved, are ready for more attention.

"A large number of our visitors who say 'This isn’t so bad' do that because, on a subconscious level, they are identifying with the white family," Northup said. "They want it to be OK because it’s a more comfortable experience.

"My hope is that this project will help our visitors to identify with the enslaved people who were forced to live here. It’s uncomfortable, but that discomfort is what will move us all forward."