At 92, North Charleston's Lala Fyall finds life, love through work with area children

NORTH CHARLESTON — On Easter Sunday in 2013, then 84-year-old Lala Fyall stood up during a Sunday school lesson at Friendship Baptist Church and felt a pain in her chest.

She told her daughter to get some Alka-Seltzer and that she would be fine. Her daughter, noticing the sweat popping off of her mother’s forehead, said, “Not today. You’re going to the hospital.”

The next thing Fyall knew, she was in a hospital bed being told she had survived a heart attack. If you ask her, it was by the grace of God.

“I had a massive heart attack, and I’m still here,” Fyall said. "That’s a blessing in itself."

Now 92, Fyall has not let a near-death experience slow her down. If anything, it has fueled her. For over 30 years, she has served on Charleston County School District’s District 4 Constituent Board, which covers 31 schools in North Charleston. She also spent decades working as a classroom teacher, substitute teacher and church youth director in the city.

Her work for the community has been recognized throughout the years by the local NAACP, the school district and the city. She even earned a national and community service recognition from former President Barack Obama's administration in 2015.

Sticking up for students

The District 4 board, as with all constituent boards, is tasked with reviewing student transfer requests, deciding on discipline appeals, assigning students to non-magnet schools within the area and informing the Board of Trustees about the progress and needs of schools.

At the time she was elected, Fyall was working as a teacher and noticed an unusual number of students being expelled. She wanted to help keep those students in school, so she ran for the board and won.

“At that time, we didn’t have alternative school,” she said. “We had in-school suspension. So the minor things, the principal and staff were able to deal with.”

Fyall said students who were in trouble for more major issues, such as bringing a weapon, drugs or alcohol to school, were expelled with no other option. She wanted to have a say in what would happen to those students.

Now, students in North Charleston are able to go to Daniel Jenkins, Liberty Hill and Turning Point academies to help get back on track.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be able to have three schools that they can go to and not be put on the street,” she said. “When they get pulled out of school, they do all kinds of stuff. Their parents have work and leave them home by themselves, and they do what they want to do.”

Carla Gadson, District 4 board chairwoman, said you can see Fyall’s influence in the community when she’s around students. In a recent visit to the three alternative schools, Gadson was in awe of how the students reacted to Fyall.

“Everyone knew her,” Gadson said. “The students love her. They all poked their heads out and gave her a hug.”

Gadson first met Fyall when she was elected to the board in 2018, although she knew of Fyall from her connection to the Charleston County Baptist Association. On her first meeting with Fyall, Gadson remembers being struck by the older woman’s overall presence.

“My first impression is that she’s a very intelligent woman, who is overall classy, stylish and very well put together,” Gadson said.

Now, Fyall uses her knowledge of the history in North Charleston to help guide the board in their decision making, Gadson said.

A lifetime of service

Seventy years ago, Fyall wasn’t known as the formidable force she is seen as today.

She was a newlywed to her childhood sweetheart, the Rev. Leroy Fyall. While she knew she loved helping children, she hadn’t yet found her way to education.

She did find ways to help youth throughout the North Charleston community. The Fyalls opened Club Riviera in the '50s, a nightclub and restaurant for teenagers to gather.

Fyall said she didn’t like the thought of teenagers being out on the street without anywhere to go. She remembers the club being popular among local teens who could get some food and hang out in a safe area.

“They loved it,” she said. “They bought jackets and had on the back ‘Riviera Teen Club.’”

While overseeing the nightclub with her husband, Fyall also worked as a babysitter and cook for a local veterinarian. She quickly earned the favor of neighborhood children, who would play on the vet's front yard in the evenings.

“He’d come home and ask his wife, ‘Why are all these kids in my yard?’” Fyall said. “She said, ‘Well, you know Bea here’ — they called me Bea — ‘She plays with the kids here and they love her.’”

Those early experiences of helping local children sparked Fyall’s interest in education.

She went on to earn certificates and degrees from Trident Technical College, Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University) and the College of Charleston. She ultimately earned her early childhood education certificate from the Stratford Career Institute.

She took her education certificate and landed a job teaching at Bonds Wilson High School, where she stayed for 23 years. Since then, she has been a teacher or substitute at every high school in the district and every school in North Charleston.

If you ask her husband, the students are the reason Fyall is alive today.

"I believe she needs those children as much as those children need her," Leroy Fyall said. "Without those children, I don't believe my wife would be with me this long."

A formidable force

While substituting, Fyall also worked as the youth director at Royal Missionary Baptist Church for 24 years. Students at North Charleston schools know Fyall well and they know not to mess with her.

“One day, the librarian said to me, ‘Mrs. Fyall, I’ve got to tell you you’re good with the children because every student that comes from Royal knows you don’t play and they behave well.’”

Throughout three generations, churchgoers have been impacted by Fyall, who is just as energetic today as she was in her youth, the Rev. Isaac Holt said.

"We have members in our church now who are lawyers, in the medical field, have earned their Ph.D.s and masters and finished college," he said. "All of them came up under her work in pushing education to our youth."

Jacqueline Heyward, Fyall's daughter, knows her mother's impact on the community all too well. While she was growing up, the entire neighborhood knew and looked up to "Mrs. Bea."

Heyward said that Fyall has always served as a role model for her and other young women in North Charleston.

"She has always wanted them to know their worth," Heyward said. "If she sees a young person not acting to their fullest, she would have a conversation and told them how she came up and what she had to do to be successful."

Fyall said she’s not always the easiest on her students, but it’s out of love for them and their futures. Fyall's family and Holt all believe that she would not recovered from her heart attack if it weren't for her faith and commitment to children.

“I love children,” Fyall said. “They are my heart.”

School board member Cindy Bohn Coats, who works with the District 4 board, said Fyall’s impact on the board shows dedication to the community that’s hard to find.

“It’s just so wonderful that individuals like her ... are so consistently, generation after generation, wanting to make sure that our children grow up to be productive leaders of our communities,” Coats said. “When her kid became grown, she could have said this isn’t my thing anymore but she didn’t. She chose to continue to serve children.”

Fyall has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. She has four more years left in her term on the board at which point she may consider retiring, but that all depends on what God has in store for her, she said.

“If the Lord allows me to make those four years, then I’m going to retire,” she said. “But if he says, ‘They need you on the board,’ then I’ll stay.”