A dog was at a veterinarian clinic and its owner in jail Saturday after the pit bull was unleashed on a Charleston officer, who opened fire on the animal.
The officer was responding to a domestic assault on Gordon Street in Wagener Terrace around 6:45 a.m. when the suspect, David Branham Thomas, unleashed his pit bull on the officers, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.
One of the officers then shot the animal, who is being treated at a vet clinic and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Francis.
Thomas, 28, was arrested on one count of first-degree assault and battery and one count of ill treatment to animals. Police have arrested him several times over the past three years for domestic violence, drug possession and larceny.