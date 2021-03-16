Assault of young girl prompts quick turnaround of DNA evidence, speedy arrest

A quick turnaround in DNA evidence led to a Charleston man's arrest two days after authorities say he attacked a young girl and her father in their James Island home.

Just after 2 a.m. March 12, the man broke into a house on Crosscreek Drive and attacked a 13-year-old girl, Charleston police said. When her father intervened and tried to protect her, he was injured and had to be treated in the hospital, according to police.

Another juvenile female was in the home at the time, according to police.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said it was a "very serious, very vicious case," the kind he's rarely seen in his decades of policing.

"It's just unheard of, thankfully," Reynolds said.

Police didn't initially have much to go on due to the random nature of the assault, but a blood sample from the suspect was found at the scene. Within hours, it was sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for processing.

SLED entered the DNA into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a national DNA database maintained by the FBI. State and local crime laboratories, like SLED's, can compare DNA profiles collected from crime scenes with DNA from individuals who have been convicted or input into the system.

SLED quickly got a match for the blood found at the crime. Travis Jason Brown, 40, was arrested by Charleston police on March 14.

Brown has been charged with first-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and first-degree burglary.

He was being held at the Charleston County jail without bail. His next court appearance is April 2.

The turnaround for processing the evidence and finding a match was unusually quick, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

He described the evidence processing in this case as a "perfect storm." Charleston police were able to deliver the blood sample to the agency's Columbia facility within a few hours of collecting it and it was an uncontaminated sample that was easy to process, Crosby said.

The sample moved to the front of the lab's line because it involved a violent crime against a minor and police believed the suspect could be a danger to the public at large, Crosby said.