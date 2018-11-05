The assault case against former South Carolina treasurer and "Southern Charm" reality television star Thomas Ravenel will proceed to trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Ravenel, 56, was arrested in late September after a woman, who worked for Ravenel's household as a nanny, reported to Charleston police in May that he sexually assaulted her in January 2015 at Ravenel's Charlotte Street home. Ravenel was charged with second-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor for which he can face up to three years in prison.

During a preliminary hearing before Judge Stephen Harris, Charleston Police Deapartment Detective Christopher Malinowski took the stand to answer questions from a prosecutor and Ravenel's defense team. Ravenel, whose attendance was not mandatory, was not present during the proceeding. The woman who reported the incident was also present at the hearing. The Post and Courier generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

The woman who has accused of Ravenel of assault said that in January 2015, Ravenel returned home and appeared to be under the influence, Malinowski said.

"Let's get you to bed," the nanny told Ravenel, according to the detective.

She told investigators that, once in a bedroom, the man undressed her and made sexual advances toward her by grabbing her hand and pressing it to his body, according to an affidavit. Ravenel then tried to take off the woman's clothes, her shirt becoming wrapped around her neck which made it difficult for her to breath. Then, Ravenel pulled down the woman's pants and fondled her, the affidavit said.

So she crouched down to avoid being further assaulted at which point Ravenel put his body in the woman's face, making sexual remarks, the detective testified. During the assault, the woman reported she sustained injuries to her chest, neck and upper thighs. The woman told police she was able to break away from Ravenel and flee the house.

Malinowski testified that, immediately after the assault, the victim took photographs of her injuries with a cell phone and told at least four individuals about what happened. However, authorities did not gain access to the photographs — which the detective said were not high-enough-quality to make out any visible injuries — until September. Investigators struggled to gain access to the phone's contents for four months, he testified.

Malinowski did not say how authorities ultimately accessed the photos on the phone, but said that the time stamps on the files corroborated the victim's claim as to when the alleged assault occurred.

Under questioning from Mount Pleasant defense attorney Cameron Blazer, who declined to comment after the hearing, the detective said that at least one of the individuals interviewed told police that the account the victim relayed to her differed from the account told to investigators, though Malinowski did not elaborate further.