Update, 9:20 a.m.: Normal traffic patterns have resumed.
Downtown-bound motorists coming over the Ashley River Bridge were experiencing significant delays Tuesday morning after a crash on northbound U.S. 17 involving at least three vehicles that closed three lanes.
Details surrounding the crash and whether there were any reported injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic from the stretching back to Briarcliff Drive in West Ashley all the way to the north end of the bridge had come to a crawl by 8 a.m., according to the Charleston Traffic Report.
At the time of the closures, vehicular traffic in the affected span was moving between roughly 2 mph and 10 mph.