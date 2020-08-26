Ashley Ridge High football player dies after returning home from practice, coroner says

Amari President, a 16-year-old who was active in local and national politics, died Tuesday night after attending football practice at Ashley Ridge High School.

He was found unresponsive in the shower after he returned home from practice, the Dorchester County Coroner's Office said. Football workouts had just begun for the team on Monday, according to the school's website.

President was taken to Trident Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. that night.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina. His cause of death has not been determined.

President was actively engaged in politics and volunteered for many campaigns, including Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"He exhibited maturity and political instinct well beyond his years," State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said of President on social media. "As his name signifies, he was truly on his way to be President one day."

Last year, The Post and Courier took several photographs of President chatting with former governor and congressman Mark Sanford at the Galivants Ferry Stump. They took a selfie together, and he had a thoughtful discussion with Sanford on politics.

Sanford on Wednesday called the loss "tragic at so many levels" and sent condolences to his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the student and the entire Ashley Ridge High School community," said Pat Raynor, a spokeswoman for Dorchester School District Two.

Counselors are available to speak with bereaved students, she said.

President's death comes a few years after the school lost another football player, 15-year-old Easton Maxwell. He died in 2015 after an accidental shooting, authorities determined.

Schuyler Kropf contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.