As national and statewide unemployment rates decline, employers are working to make sure those with disabilities aren't left out.
South Carolina's jobless rate reached 3.3 percent in September — the lowest rate on record in the state.
The rate for those with disabilities also continues to drop. But while the national rate reached 9.2 percent last year, it was still double the rate of those without disabilities, which came in at 4.2 percent.
As the economy thrives and industries continue setting up shop in the Lowcountry, businesses are creating more opportunities for disabled persons to gain employment.
"You're going to have stronger incentives for employers to look everywhere they can for workers who can provide the services," said Dr. Calvin Blackwell, the economics department chairman at the College of Charleston. "They're going to have stronger incentives to find anyone who can do the job.”
People with disabilities often have difficulty finding employment.
Johns Island resident Dandrea Woolridge has autistic daughters, ages 26 and 29. Woolridge said the youngest, who's a college graduate, struggled to communicate and make eye contact in job interviews.
Woolridge, who's also a parent mentor with the S.C. Autism Society, said since autistic employees work well with consistent schedules, a slight change can cause frustration and lead to them losing their job.
Woolridge said more employers should have job coaches who understand the effects of the disorder.
"They just want someone to give them a chance," Woolridge said.
Anthony Green, a disabled Navy veteran, got his chance with Palmetto Goodwill. Several years ago, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and moved from Philadelphia to South Carolina because he said he wanted "to hide from everybody knowing that I was bipolar."
In Charleston, he was homeless before gaining employment through Goodwill's AbilityOne program. Today, he works as one of the company's project managers and owns a home.
"I advocate for individuals with disabilities because everybody deserves a house," Green said. "If you have a disability, you still deserve what you deserve."
Goodwill currently employs nearly 400 disabled workers as part of its 1,200-member workforce. The business hopes that the unemployment rate for disabled persons can soon reach that of the non-disabled.
"Palmetto Goodwill encourages employers across South Carolina and the nation to join with us and take advantage of the skills, desire, loyalty and work ethic of those with disabilities, and commit to supporting all job seekers, regardless of ability or circumstance," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Smith.
Other businesses have been committed to hiring employees with disabilities as well. Last year, the S.C. Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities recognized a Summerville-based Bi-Lo for providing trial work experiences for individuals with disabilities. The business partnered with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in Berkeley County to hire several disabled workers over the past decade, according to the department.
Publix, headquartered in Florida, has also built a reputation for hiring disabled workers. The company, who also regularly partners with the Special Olympics, said it strives to create a place where "everyone can feel welcome, secure and valued."