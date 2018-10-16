You don't have to go far in the Charleston area without spotting a storage facility.
Most of the buildings are architecturally unremarkable — unattractive even. The multi-floor, sprawling structures often appear out of context with their neighbors. While created out of necessity to contain our overflow of possessions, they add little to the street life of a city.
“I’ve heard people say that’s all there are in Goose Creek,” said resident Maurice Grant. “It seems like they’re on every corner, in every shopping center.”
It may seem that way, but it’s not quite true, according to Goose Creek City Administrator Jake Broom, who has heard similar comments.
“We don’t have as many as people think,” he said. “It’s just a perception. People give us credit for the ones on Redbank Road that aren’t in the city.”
Regardless of their location, mini-warehouse facilities are a growing part of the American landscape.
As the population grows, so does the demand for storage space, it seems.
Several large facilities have been built in the Charleston area over the past couple of years, in some cases prompting municipalities to take a look at their ordinances as they try to encourage buildings that fit in better with their surroundings.
“Clearly, there’s a market for them,” said Goose Creek Economic Development Director Matt Brady. “That’s why they’re building them.”
Self-storage facilities started in Texas in the 1960s as a place for men who worked on oil rigs to store their belongings during long stretches away. They've become a $38 billion a year industry.
“People like stuff,” said Brian Petersen, president of the Self Storage Association of South Carolina.
And as they accumulate said “stuff,” it has to go somewhere.
“We inherited some furniture we didn’t necessarily want, but we couldn’t get rid of either because it had been in the family,” said James Island resident Jan Folkes. “I thought maybe someday the kids will want it, so we rented a storage unit, and that’s where it sits.”
She isn’t alone.
About 1 in 10 households in America has a self-storage unit, according to the Self Storage Association.
7 square feet per person
“There’s been a huge increase in building in the last five years,” said Eddie Buck of Jupiter Holdings, which has been out of the storage business for a few years but is looking at getting back in. “It’s similar to what we saw around the year 2000. There was less supply than demand, so everybody decided now is a good time to build self-storage facilities, and then we had a few years where you really didn’t see any new facilities.
“It’s kind of like anything else,” he continued. “When demand catches up to supply, then no more supply is added. I think we’re getting to that again.”
The nation has more than 2.4 billion square feet of storage space — about 7 square feet for every man, woman and child in America, according to the Self Storage Association.
Self-storage has been the fastest-growing segment of the commercial real estate industry for four decades.
Last year, almost $4 billion was spent on the construction of new facilities, according to The SpareFoot Storage Beat, which compiles statistics about the industry. That’s double what was spent in 2016.
But in January, The Wall Street Journal reported that the self-storage market is getting flooded and predicted it will soon slow.
“I am concerned about the area getting saturated,” said Ryan Hanks of Madison capital, whose local Go Store It team is building four facilities in Charleston and operates two others. “I think we’re very close. In certain pockets, we’ve absolutely reached that point.”
Of those people renting storage units, half have been renting more than a year, while 30 percent have rented for more than two years, according to the Self Storage Association.
And those units aren’t cheap. The monthly bill on a storage unit can be as much as a grocery bill.
Nationally, the average monthly cost for a self-storage unit in 2017 was just over $91, according to the association. The average monthly price South Carolinians paid was $82.25.
Locally, Mount Pleasant residents paid the most, an average $116.86 per month, while Charleston residents paid $96.59, and North Charleston, $69.19, according to statistics compiled by SpareFoot.
That adds up to a lot of cash for a place to pile old furniture, sports equipment, clothes and magazines just because we can’t part with them.
“People feel it’s worth it because it allows them to hold onto their personal history without having it clutter up their homes,” said Summerville family counselor Sherri Young. “For some people, it’s comforting to hold onto that stuff. When they aren’t ready to make a decision, renting a storage facility can buy them time.”
Popular, but unliked
As much as people want them for storing their possessions, though, many don’t want them built in their backyards.
The buildings, once one-story sprawling buildings often with bright-colored garage doors, have evolved into larger structures that dominate the street.
Additionally, with a handful of employees or less, they add few jobs to a community but gobble up prime land that could be used for housing or other businesses.
Traditional facilities are “very hard to do anymore because municipalities don’t like them, and you typically cannot get enough land to pull that off,” Hanks said.
To be successful, they need to be near apartment complexes, neighborhoods and retail, so some have adapted their plans to fit in better.
“We have altered some of our designs,” Hanks said. “They’re very high-end looking, multi-story buildings. They don’t look like your traditional storage property. They’re not your traditional drive-up deals anymore.”
Many now incorporate contemporary design techniques like creative lighting, large windows or atriums and first-class finishes, officials said.
In addition, Hanks’ company has taken a step back on building new facilities and is instead looking at converting existing buildings, such as vacant big-box stores, he said. That trend that is also growing nationally.
Changing the requirements
Last year, after about half a dozen new mini-warehouses were proposed, the city of Charleston banned them in the urban commercial district around the College of Charleston. The ordinance also required that first-floor frontage of certain buildings be designed to accommodate retail and office spaces.
Goose Creek followed suit soon after, updating its guidelines to also require first-floor retail or office space “to encourage aesthetically pleasing development which should be designed to be in harmony with surrounding commercially zoned properties,” according to the ordinance.
But traditionally, zoning in unincorporated areas is less restrictive, so developers search for “donut holes” — tracts of unincorporated land surrounded by a municipality.
In Mount Pleasant, for instance, a self-storage facility is on the drawing board for a Coleman Boulevard tract where a 47-year-old strip shopping center with about a dozen small businesses currently stands.
Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development submitted a site plan to Charleston County for a new facility, possibly three stories tall, where Peach Orchard Plaza now stands.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has said he does not support the idea of a self-storage unit on the site, but the decision is not up to him or the town because the land is not in the town's limits.
The facility is still in the planning stages, said Mikell Harper, vice president of business development for Gramling. Officials are set to go before the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals on Monday to seek a variance that would the structure to be built close to Coleman Boulevard with a parking lot behind it.
That would fit in better with some of the other buildings along the Coleman Boulevard, officials said.