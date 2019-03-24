Under the microscope

The state has identified nine Charleston County schools for "comprehensive support and intervention": Chicora Elementary, Edmund A. Burns Elementary, Greg Mathis Charter High, Mary Ford Elementary, Morningside Middle, North Charleston Elementary, North Charleston High, R.B. Stall High and St. John’s High.

The schools share a few things in common. All but one are in North Charleston, and all are starkly segregated schools with low white enrollment and high levels of poverty.

Here are some statistics about students at the nine schools:

Nonwhite enrollment: 94 percent

Poverty rate: 89 percent

Students reading on grade level: 9 percent (elementary and middle only)

Students on grade level in math: 9 percent (elementary and middle only)

Graduates ready for college: 18 percent (high school only)

Graduates ready for a career: 39 percent (high school only)

Source: School report cards and 135th-day headcounts, 2017-18 school year