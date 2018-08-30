Wayne Lee operates a harvester through a tobacco field at Breland Hill Farms in Ruffin on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Although tobacco production has declined in the state, Breland Hill Farms has increased its contract with R.J. Reynolds and Santa Fe tobacco companies due to smaller farms dropping out. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
A load of tobacco leaves from the field are dumped onto a conveyor at Breland Hill Farms on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The farm processes enough tobacco leaves to fill up one half of a semi truck per day. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
RUFFIN — The steady hum of machines and sweet smell of tobacco fills the air as you pull into Breland Hill Farms.
“There’s nothing greater than getting up early in the morning just before the sun’s coming up and those barns are cooking and you just smell that,” Jerry Breland said. “It makes it all worth it.”
Tobacco farming has steadily decreased over the past half century in South Carolina, but in the past year it’s picked up for Jerry and Richard Breland. The brothers are the fifth generation of farmers in their family and operate the largest tobacco farm in the state. The Colleton County farm grows other crops — peanuts, soy beans, strawberries, corn and cotton — but tobacco makes up about 85 percent of their total income.
Bails of tobacco leaves are ready for shipment at Breland Hill Farms on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Although they grow other crops at the farm, tobacco makes up around 85 percent of their income. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Tobacco is still cash crop for Breland Hill Farms in Ruffin
Breland Hill Farms has been in the Breland family in Ruffin for six generations. Despite a decrease in tobacco production in the state, the farm has increased their contracts with R.J. Reynolds and Santa Fe Natural tobacco companies. Tobacco currently makes up for about 85% of their total income.
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
Breland Hill Farms provides tobacco to R.J. Reynolds and Santa Fe Natural tobacco companies. During harvesting season, Jerry estimates that about one-half of a semi truck worth of tobacco moves through their facility per day.
Although his life revolves around tobacco, Jerry has never smoked a cigarette. “I really think cigarettes taste like they smell," he said. "And I don’t like the smell of cigarettes.”
When asked if he thinks his two sons, Cameron and Jeremy, will be growing tobacco in another 50 years, Breland said he doesn’t think so. Breland Hill Farms has added a U-Pick Strawberry Farm, has started selling its produce at stands, and is looking to add a wedding venue to the farm.