As SC tops 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, infections grow at alarming pace

The novel coronavirus has waged a relentless attack in South Carolina since invading the state in March, unleashing a toll of infection and death that few could have fathomed at the start of the outbreak.

In the span of just nine months, the virus went from a mere trickle of cases to a sweeping scourge that has now sickened nearly 200,000 South Carolinians and killed more than 4,000, upending nearly every aspect of our lives in the process. The speed with which it has done so has surprised even medical experts.

The disease seemed a distant threat when it emerged in China late last year. But in the months since, it has claimed more than a million lives across the globe, with the United States bearing the heaviest losses amid a patchwork approach to curbing COVID-19.

Less than 30 days after the Palmetto State recorded its first case in March, the number of infections had climbed to more than 1,000, with 22 lives lost. It took less than a week for us to add 1,000 cases more. By summer, we were watching case counts rise by 2,000 or more in a single day.

South Carolina flattened the curve for a spell by locking down the state in the spring, only to see the virus come roaring back as we reopened and people swarmed to beaches, restaurants and malls. Two of our nation’s most cherished holidays — Memorial Day and Independence Day — set us back even further, as companionship brought contagion. So, mask mandates went into effect in many cities and towns across the state, and cases leveled off again.

Now, as the cold weather begins to creep in, infections, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again, tearing across the entirety of the nation atop a new wave much more pervasive than the first. New vaccines promise hope but it could be months before they are widely available.

As we crest new milestones of infections and death this week in South Carolina, it may be helpful to see how we got to this point, starting with our efforts to tame the virus over the summer:

June 10: 15,759 cases and 575 deaths

About a month after Gov. Henry McMaster lifts his “work or home” order, cases quickly mount after Memorial Day celebrations and other public gatherings. As a worrisome spike emerges in Greenville, McMaster pleads with South Carolinians to wear masks in public,” but he makes it clear he will not mandate their use or reclose businesses.

“It’s disappointing to go to places and see people all jammed up in crowds … exposing themselves and possibly others,” he laments. “There’s a lot of stupid floating around out there.”

June 15: 19,378 cases and 602 deaths

Cases explode, prompting new predictions that nearly 2,400 South Carolinians will die by Oct. 1 from the virus. Spikes in Greenville, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties soon help South Carolina pass Florida in the rate of new cases per resident.

June 19: 22,608 cases and 639 deaths

Health officials announced that more residents under age 30 are testing positive for COVID-19, as daily case numbers rise above 1,000 for the first time.

June 25: 28,962 cases and 691 deaths

Charleston City Council votes to require that people wear face coverings in public places beginning July 1, joining Greenville and Columbia in adopting mask mandates. Though some vocally decry the restriction, other towns soon follow suit as hospitalizations from the virus top 1,000 statewide.

“Right now, that’s the only thing we got,” says Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring.

July 1: 37,809 cases and 759 deaths

Hospitals warn of dwindling beds as McMaster cautions that college football games, concerts and other large gatherings may remain out of reach if people don’t show more common sense. People soon flock to Fourth of July gatherings anyway as cases of the virus rise in 41 states amid widespread disregard of social distancing.

July 9: 50,548 cases and 898 deaths

South Carolina emerges as a global hotspot, fueled in part by a rise in infections among the young. A Post and Courier analysis finds the state ranks fourth in the world in infection, accounting for population size. The following day, McMaster orders bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. to help stem the virus’ spread.

July 11: 54,538 cases and 940 deaths

The state sees its first child death from the virus. Experts say a national uptick in deaths from the virus has begun, as well. President Donald Trump appears for the first time in public wearing a mask.

July 15: 62,071 cases and 984 deaths

McMaster and top GOP lawmakers call on S.C. public schools to reopen and offer face-to-face learning this fall, declaring South Carolina’s experiment with virtual instruction this spring was a failure. The request receives immediate pushback from the state’s education chief and others who say students should return to schools only when it is safe.

July 16: 63,880 cases and 1,053 deaths

South Carolina sees its highest daily fatality count to date, with total deaths now roughly matching the number of Army soldiers from South Carolina who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.

July 19: 69,765 cases and 1,138 deaths

As Trump predicts the virus is “going to disappear,” the United States tops the global death toll list with over 140,000 and confirmed infections with 3.7 million. Worldwide, coronavirus cases surpass 14 million and deaths near 600,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

July 28: 83,720 cases and 1,505 deaths

Health officials predict the number of virus fatalities in South Carolina will double by October without a universal mask ordinance. So far, seniors in long-term care facilities are among the hardest hit, accounting for 38 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

July 29: 85,423 cases and 1,551 deaths

McMaster announces plans to reopen concert halls, theaters and stadiums with capacity limits and other restrictions.

The U.S. death toll from the virus hits 150,000, by far the highest in the world.

Aug. 4: 93,604 cases and 1,774 deaths

Officials say South Carolina social workers are trying to track down more than 3,000 students still unaccounted for since schools closed nearly five months ago.

Aug. 7: 97,554 cases and 1,883 deaths

As new rules allow the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and more than 30 other large events to go forward, data shows the seven-day rolling average number of new cases has reached a 39-day low, and deaths have declined, as well.

Aug. 11: 101,360 cases and 2,012 deaths

As South Carolina surpasses 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, cases of the virus top 20 million worldwide, doubling in six weeks.

Russia becomes the first country to approve a vaccine for the virus.

Aug. 15: 104,874 cases and 2,156 deaths

In Myrtle Beach, more than 3,000 people — drivers, crew, staff and spectators — flock to the 62-year-old Myrtle Beach Speedway for its final race, violating McMaster’s executive order on large gatherings.

Aug. 25: 112,088 cases and 2,408 deaths

Areas with mask mandates have seen a 43 percent drop in total cases over five weeks, DHEC reports. About 40 percent of South Carolinians live in these areas.

Sept. 1: 118,116 cases and 2,626 deaths

Mount Pleasant Town Council votes down a new mask-wearing requirement championed by Mayor Will Haynie amid pushback from some residents chafing at the restriction.

In the 10 weeks since summer began June 20, the global count of confirmed infections has more than tripled and deaths have nearly doubled, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University of South Carolina reports more COVID-19 cases than almost any other major university in the country.

Sept. 8: 123,801 cases and 2,772 deaths

The public school year opens across South Carolina with a mix of in-person and online instruction.

Sept. 18: 133,310 cases and 3,010 deaths

As the state passes 3,000 deaths, DHEC data shows communities that enacted and kept mask requirements continue to see slower rates of coronavirus spread than communities without such rules.

Sept. 22: 137,406 cases and 3,067 deaths

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus tops 200,000, a milestone experts describe as unfathomable for the world’s richest nation.

Sept. 25: 140,056 cases and 3,114 deaths

Data shows the pandemic is spreading fast in smaller cities in the U.S. Heartland, as confirmed cases of the virus nationwide hit 7 million.

Sept. 30: 143,623 cases and 3,186 deaths

The state reports its lowest daily total of cases in months, with 197, but cautions that the low count is related to electronic lab results being delayed. Still, pandemic-weary residents seen signs for hope.

Oct. 1: 143,787 cases and 3,203 deaths

McMaster announces plans to ease some social-distancing restrictions in South Carolina restaurants, including capacity limits and table spacing.

The White House reveals that Hope Hicks, a senior aide to President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after being in close proximity to the president.

Oct. 2: 144,366 cases and 3,211 deaths

In a 1 a.m. tweet, Trump reveals that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, an announcement that roils the political world and financial markets. He later heads to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment.

South Carolina public health authorities announce the results of more than 20,000 delayed test results, part of a pattern of late-arriving results from private labs.

Oct. 4: 146,596 cases and 3,255 deaths

South Carolina surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus tests and approaches 147,000 confirmed cases of the virus as Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to salute cheering supporters.

Oct. 5: 147,116 cases and 3,258 deaths

Long lines form outside early-voting centers around the state as people flock to cast their ballots amid warnings of large crowds and threats from the virus on Election Day.

Trump returns to the White House, telling Americans: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Still, the White House grows as a virus hotspot, with more staffers and visitors testing positive.

Oct. 7: 148,344 cases and 3,300 deaths

Charleston city and county coronavirus case numbers “are good” with a “very, very low” growth rate, a city official says, showing a marked improvement since the summer spike that made Charleston a hotspot.

Oct. 9: 150,033 cases and 3,325 deaths

As South Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers continue to creep up, Jasper County officials report the death of veteran teacher Margie Kidd from the virus. Her daughter says Kidd was afraid to return to the classroom because of the pandemic but needed the money.

A debate between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, is called off after Harrison demands that his opponent take a coronavirus test and Graham refuses.

Oct. 11: 151,649 cases and 3,348 deaths

South Carolina coronavirus cases continue to drop slightly, but experts still fret about a dreaded second wave of the disease as cases jump across the heartland and in Europe.

Oct. 15: 154,869 cases and 3,400 deaths

For the first time in over a month, South Carolina logs more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, with the highest numbers in Greenville and Spartanburg counties in the Upstate.

Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the disease storms across Europe, forcing many places to reimpose restrictions they had eased just a few months ago. Nationally, new cases per day are on the rise in 44 states, with the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains, where resistance to wearing masks and observing other social-distancing practices has been running high.

Oct. 19: 157,970 cases and 3,449 deaths

A report from AARP says South Carolina has some of the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the country for nursing home residents. South Carolina was also worse than the national average in lacking personal protective equipment for nursing homes and in staff shortages.

Federal leaders continue to struggle on a new COVID relief deal, with some now predicting it won’t happen until after Election Day or later.

Oct. 20: 158,747 cases and 3,475 deaths

Despite a rise in cases and joint pleas from area hospitals, Horry County opts to ditch its mask mandate. Clemson University says at least 4,379 students have been infected with the virus — a tally that puts it at worst in the state and among the worst in the nation.

Mount Pleasant approves plans for the town’s annual Christmas parade despite concerns from some that the event risks exposing citizens and public workers to the virus.

Oct. 22: 159,433 cases and 3,487 deaths

More than 2,300 University of South Carolina students sign a petition asking the school to give them a pass-fail opinion due to the strains the virus is placing on learning. The school says no, on the same day Columbia officials complain about “ridiculous behavior” by students in crowding the Five Points bar district and hosting a game-day party off campus attended by 2,000.

The United States nears a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

Oct. 24: 161,836 cases and 3,560 deaths

Since the pandemic hit South Carolina, over 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the state, about 6.2 percent of total confirmed cases, DHEC says. At least 75 percent of the hospital beds in each region of the state are in use, though some hospitals have said they’ll scale back elective procedures if the pandemic surges.

Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, despite assurances from Trump that “we’re rounding the turn, we’re doing great.”

Oct. 27: 164,802 cases and 3,602 deaths

South Carolina surpasses 3,600 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over half of the victims were over 75 years old, which is also the average age of victims who died.

A new wave of lockdowns and business closings sweeps across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there and in the U.S. wipe out months of progress.

Oct. 30: 167,057 cases and 3,653 deaths

Greenville County sees a new, alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which officials blame on “COVID fatigue” driving people to let down their guard and gather unmasked indoors in small groups. Almost 10 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Greenville County during the pandemic have been reported in the past two weeks, DHEC says.

Even as a new surge of coronavirus infections sweeps the U.S., officials in many hard-hit states are resisting taking stronger action to slow the spread, with new infections on the rise in 47 states.

Nov. 3: 170,862 cases and 3,713 deaths

Voters turn out to the polls in droves despite a surging pandemic, mirroring massive turnout across the nation in an Election Day replete with masks, social distancing and other precautions to protect against the virus. By day’s end, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remain locked in a tight race.

Nov. 4: 171,642 cases and 3,728 deaths

DHEC officials announce plans to meet on the search for a new director of the public health agency, which has been without a permanent leader since June.

Nov. 5: 172,216 cases and 3,736 deaths

Columbia officials extend the city’s mask requirement through early next year and quadruple fines to $100 to encourage compliance as infections grow in South Carolina. Health officials are quite concerned about a steep rise in Pickens, Greenville and surrounding counties, saying there is no evidence of a huge outbreak, just a steady surge.

Nov. 9: 176,373 cases and 3,778 deaths

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced significant progress with its vaccine trial, with studies showing a 90 percent effectiveness rate.

Nov. 12: 179,832 cases and 3,817 deaths

Public health officials continue to warn people against large Thanksgiving celebrations as cases soar across the nation and South Carolina averages 1,080 cases in each of the prior seven days — the highest level the state has seen in more than two months.

School systems in Detroit, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and suburban Minneapolis give up on in-person classes and governors in some state’s reimpose restrictions as the virus strengthens its grip across the nation, with increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The country again sets a new record with more than 150,000 infections in a day, and a stalemate in Congress over an aid package for the pandemic shows little sign of ending.

Nov. 15: 184,360 cases and 3,846 deaths

South Carolina nears 190,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state’s percentage of positive tests remains high, with the seven-day average at 15.1 percent. Sunday sees another daily tally exceeding 1,000 new cases, following the trend of the previous week.

SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station though its founder, Elon Musk, is barred from attending after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nov. 16: 185,390 cases and 3,873 deaths

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective in a major trial, providing a second hopeful vaccine to combat a virus now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide.

Nov. 18: 187,774 cases and 3,906 deaths

Charleston County tops 100 new cases in a day for the first time in weeks, raising local anxieties.

Pfizer says its vaccine is actually 95 percent effective, but DHEC cautions that it could well into next year before any of the vaccines becomes widely available in South Carolina.

Miami-based Carnival says it is pushing back the restart of cruises again, and the Charleston-based Sunshine won’t set sail until at least March.

Nov. 19: 189,251 cases and 3,924 deaths

The state logs another 1,400 cases as McMaster announces that public schools across the state will soon get rapid testing devices in an effort to keep classrooms open.

The CDC pleads with Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving as infections, deaths and hospitalizations explode across the country. The agency cites the 1 million new cases over the past week as the reason for the guidance. In all, the country has seen more than 11 million infections and over 250,000 deaths from the virus.

Nov. 21: 192,645 cases and 3,974 deaths

South Carolina’s public health agency says it won’t release new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day and urges state residents to celebrate the holidays without exposing themselves to the virus or news of it.

Nov. 24: 196,330 cases and 4,010 deaths

Cases continue to mount across South Carolina, with 1,374 new infections logged in a day. Two days before Thanksgiving, the state surpasses 4,000 deaths and nears 200,000 total infections, with public health experts calling for a long, hard winter ahead.