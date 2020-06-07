As protests around SC continue, discord arises between organizers but hope emerges

As demonstrations continue in South Carolina following the death of George Floyd, divisions are emerging over how to seek justice and what that requires, but a moment of unity Sunday between a Confederate battle flag supporter and protesters chanting across the street offered hope for healing.

In downtown Charleston, protesters with Uplift Charleston walked over to the Battery to counter the group that gathers every Sunday to honor the Confederate soldiers’ monument and battle flag.

Shouting ensued.

One woman yelled out that the Confederate supporters were trash. The crowd chanted “Hate is not welcome here,” “Racism is not welcome here,” “Black lives matter,” “Say his name — George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe,” “Say his name — Jalen Carter” and “Say his name — Walter Scott.”

At one point, those with the “Love Trumps Hate: Hate is Not Welcome Here” protest asked for everyone to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he died.

The group’s leader, Aaron Comstack, asked Charleston police officers and the battle flag supporters to join them in taking a knee. None of the Charleston police officers appeared to do so, but one of the flag supporters did.

George Carr said it was after a “real nice conversation” with two of the women from the homeless advocacy group that they asked him to kneel with them.

“When you kneel down for that amount of time you get a sense of the wrongness done to Floyd,” Carr said. “The officer had such a long period of time to realize what he was doing was wrong. I can’t imagine doing that to a human being.”

Peaceful protests

The second weekend of protests in South Carolina was vastly different than the first. On May 30, protests seeking change in the justice system devolved into violence in both Charleston and Columbia, as mobs destroyed property, set fire to police cars and looted stores. The next day, police clad in riot gear, standing shoulder to shoulder in an impassable line, used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Demonstrations in the state have been peaceful since, and officers that were visible Sunday didn't don helmets and shields. In Mount Pleasant, the organizers of one protest even coordinated with police, who directed traffic for them. But that collaboration sparked criticism on social media, causing another group to organize a rival protest in South Carolina's fourth-largest city.

In Columbia, roughly 100 people gathered at the Statehouse for what was the smallest demonstration so far, though organizers were promising another, larger protest Monday.

The smaller turnout in the state's capital came after demonstrations across the country Saturday were perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd died May 25. The turnout continued around the globe Sunday even as U.S. cities lifted curfews imposed amid last week’s spasms of arson, assaults and smash-and-grab raids on businesses. As in South Carolina, recent days of protests nationwide have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

"Victory is getting the message out in a peaceful way, but also a productive way," said Abigail Lambert, a recent University of South Carolina graduate who was outside the Statehouse on Sunday, a day after participating in a protest in Charlotte.

She said the huge crowds over the past nine days, bringing together people of various backgrounds, is a profound symbol of the nation's desire.

"Seeing the way different groups have amalgamated around this cause just proves how big it is," she said. "This is a fight for human rights."

Bob Thomas returned to the Statehouse, as he's done daily since Monday, to peacefully seek equality for all.

Thomas, who is homeless, said he intended to participate only one day, until a young girl handed him a hand-written note.

“Dear stranger, we want you to know you’re special, you’re important and you’re loved,” said the note he still carried.

“A peaceful protest is better than a violent one. This way, they remember the message is about peace,” said the 68-year-old former truck driver. “People are trying to stick together and help each other.”

Splintering groups

In Mount Pleasant, two groups that disagreed over the right way to protest marched in different parts of the town.

The Build-a-Brother Foundation promised to be peaceful and not disrupt traffic as they organized a march up the Ravenel Bridge and back.

Critics organized a simultaneous march from the Walmart on U.S. Highway 17 to Towne Centre.

“There was a lot of negative attention” around the protest at the bridge, said Charlie Em, one of the "Change is Coming" organizers. “We didn’t want to make it a big parade. It’s not a show."

Charles Dove of North Charleston was among about 50 people in that march.

“We’re pushing reform, pushing policy,” he said. “We don’t want to live in fear. African Americans aren’t the only ones living in fear. Not only are we standing up for black people, we’re standing up for everybody.”

More than 1,000 protesters trekked the bridge, marching in the pedestrian lane. The Mount Pleasant police chief and civil rights activists jointly led the crowd.

Marchers screamed chants for justice, including “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace, no racist police.”

Police Chief Carl Ritchie addressed the tension over the day’s protests.

“I get it. It’s too early,” he said about some protesters not wanting to work with police. “We’ve got to earn trust.”

One of the marchers felt faint and was nearly falling over as he reached the first diamond.

“You can lean on me,” Ritchie said, as the police chief grabbed the man’s arm to help him make it to the top. After sitting on a bench and being checked by medical personnel, he was able to continue.

Upon reaching the top of the bridge, protesters paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, similar to those hours earlier at the Battery. Some knelt. Others held up fists in solidarity.

Ladson resident John Fludd said he had to be part of what he knew would be a historic moment. He grew up in Charleston and as a kid used to play beneath the old Cooper River bridges.

“I just knew I had to at all costs be a part of it. I knew it’d be a defining moment for the city,” he said. “I think history will judge us in 50 years ... and we’ll say we were on the right side of history.”

Acknowledging the split in Mount Pleasant, Fludd said he has mixed, raw emotions regarding law enforcement. But he said protesters should welcome officers’ support.

“If we want unity, we can’t say no to their help,” he said. “They’re our employees.”

On the march to Towne Centre, Danielle Warren struggled to speak through tears.

“My son is 14. Already he knows he has to act differently, talk differently, walk differently than his friends who aren’t brown. If he doesn’t, there’s a greater chance he might not come home alive," Warren said.

"I’m matching for the same rights that my mother and grandmother did,” she continued. “I’m here to show that I’m tired.”

Confederates vs. protesters

At the Battery, Carr was among a group of about six older white men who stood by the Confederate statue and held a battle flag, as they’ve done every Sunday since the flag was taken off the state Capitol in July 2015. The soldiers' monument was spray-painted “BLM” and “traitors” during the May 30 riot but has since been cleaned.

Protesters held signs that read “Don’t be a Racist” and “Honk against Racism.” Many motorists complied, blaring their horns in support.

Comstack, the organizer, said he didn’t want tourists coming to the city to think everyone supported the Confederate battle flag.

“It’s our right to say that flag does not represent our community,” he said.

Carr said he feels the flag stands for “honoring the heritage of people who defended their hearth and home."

“The Civil War was started 159 years ago. Can we end it yet?” Michelle Melton yelled at the flag group. “You’re going to lose, again.”

Melton said she came out to demonstrate — as she did after Walter Scott was killed and after the Emanuel AME church shooting — because “my heart is hurting. ... What it all boils down to is that we are in a country that is still sick and has been unable to get well.”

She was later led away from the Confederate supporters by police after she yelled at the men face to face.

Meanwhile, tourists continued to stroll White Point Garden and take photos of children sitting on cannons.

Before the protest kicked off, Edmund Wright, was focused on a large sea trout he had hooked.

“The only way a Confederate flag bothers me is if they put one around my neck,” he said.

The sea trout had escaped Wright’s hook, and he decided to leave before protesters moved close to his favorite fishing spot. He said he didn’t think the protests were productive.

“We’ve always had problems,” he said.

At 11:30 a.m., the crowd started singing, “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye” as the men lowered their battle flag as they prepared to leave. The group regularly leaves their post at that time.

Grace Beahm Alford contributed to this report.