As proposal to split DHEC gains steam, some worry about damaging environmental protection

South Carolina lawmakers will revisit an age-old question this year: whether to cleave apart the state's largest agency, an almost 4,000-employee behemoth with responsibilities ranging from infectious disease to hospital permits to air quality to dam safety.

The issue, supporters of the idea say, is that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has grown too large and that it has struggled to retain leadership. The agency has two huge missions: promoting public health across the state, and protecting air, water and land.

A bill to separate the two has already been introduced by state Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney. Peeler has attracted co-sponsors from both parties, all four of which said the agency's performance during the coronavirus pandemic made it an ideal time to examine it.

But the structure laid out in the first draft of the bill is disconcerting to some who have worked at DHEC in the past, or who interact with the agency now. DHEC's public health mission would become the centerpiece of a new health agency. Its environmental management would be split between two existing agencies: The Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Agriculture. Neither agency handles as many regulations as DHEC does, or issues as many permits. Both are smaller; the Department of Agriculture has just 137 employees.

"Jesus Christ. … That is a horrible idea," Catherine Templeton, a DHEC director from 2012 to 2015, said of the proposal. "Administratively, you just can't do that."

Several other people interviewed for this article said that it was a poor choice to spread out the environmental programs at the agency. Mary Shahid, an attorney who represents companies and private citizens who go to DHEC for permission to build, said the arrangement would add red tape for those who often need several permits from the agency for the same project.

"I think that would significantly weaken environmental protection," Shahid said.

Peeler would not participate in an interview after several requests to his spokeswoman, but said in an emailed statement: "Restructuring DHEC will take vigorous analysis and I look forward to hearing input from my colleagues and groups who will be affected by reforming DHEC." Cosponsors of the bill also noted it's a starting point for a discussion on what to do with the agency.

Specifically, the measure, Senate Bill 2, would:

Create a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health, which would also absorb most of the existing Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Substance Abuse Services, now both separate agencies.

Abolish the DHEC board and make the leader of the new health department a Cabinet position, selected by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Move some environmental functions to DNR, including the Office of Coastal Resource Management that weighs in on beachfront building, dam oversight, issues related to the Savannah River, and air and water pollution programs.

Move all other environmental programs to the Department of Agriculture, among them hazardous, infectious and radioactive waste management, milk and home-based food production, restaurant inspections, stormwater management and groundwater use.

The idea to split DHEC has the support of Gov. Henry McMaster, who urged lawmakers to debate the topic in his recent State of the State address. A spokesman for the governor said he is not committed to any specific legislation yet.

"Any solution is likely going to involve existing agencies absorbing functions of DHEC that are more in line with those agencies’ core functions, but it’s going to take some serious analysis to determine how to do it in a way that best serves South Carolinians," spokesman Brian Symmes wrote.

Laura Renwick, a spokeswoman for DHEC, said the decision to restructure the agency "is a policy issue that the Legislature would need to make a decision on," and that staff would work to make sure lawmakers are informed.

Uniting and splitting

Walt McLeod served as general counsel for DHEC from the late 1960s to mid-1990s. In the beginning of his career, McLeod said programs to stem water pollution were grouped with what was then called the State Board of Public Health, so the public didn't get sick from drinking water or swimming in it.

Those two functions were briefly split apart but reunited in 1973 into DHEC. Over the decades the environmental functions of the agency "mushroomed," he said, as the movement to preserve air, water and land for its own sake gained steam in the Nixon era and beyond.

Until McLeod left in 1996 to take a seat in the General Assembly, small groups of legislators continued to suggest cutting up the agency, but "it was a modest attempt destined to fail."

Some people contacted for this article, including McLeod, thought it wasn't necessary to separate DHEC. While it's a large government functionary, they argued, the two sides of the agency already work somewhat independently.

But there are some drawbacks to having the two lumped together. Mike Rowe, who left DHEC in 2013, said the arrangement was a headache in budget season when he had to convince legislators to fund environmental programs.

DHEC makes budget requests to the health care segment of the state House's Ways and Means Committee. A subcommittee that handled natural resources would have provided a more even playing field, Rowe said.

"We never could go over there and make an argument for hiring civil engineers, air quality (staff), geologists — people we needed to solve environmental problems when the health side is going for women and infant children," he said. "We were dead before we ever got in the car to go downtown."

Another concern is attracting a leader for an agency with two massive mandates.

DHEC, like other public health agencies around the country struggled to find a new director this year after Rick Toomey stepped down in June. The agency's board didn't announce a replacement until late December, leaving the state's public health authority without a permanent chief for six months of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, is cosponsoring the bill to divide the agency. He said that because of the dual missions, "I don't know how enticing it would be for a competent and capable person to take that (top) job."

Environmental concerns

Many of the people who thought DHEC should be separated did not agree with the current form of the bill. Splitting the environmental programs between two agencies, they said, would be detrimental.

The scope of the Environmental Affairs division is massive: The agency conducted over 61,000 inspections and managed more than 47,500 permits in 2019, Renwick said.

As in many states, DHEC is responsible for carrying out air, water and solid-waste mandates that come from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA gives South Carolina broad block grants to carry out those programs.

Under her tenure as director, Templeton could transfer that funding from one section to another if there was a need; for example, closing coal plants meant fewer fees to fund air-quality standards, and Templeton made up the difference with grant money. Separating the jobs given to the state by EPA would make it impossible to administer that money, she said.

Sara Bazemore, a private practice attorney who spent much of her past career on the environmental side of DHEC, said that staff with similar jobs need to be able to confer with each other quickly. As written now, the bill wouldn't just separate broad air, water and land programs but split apart subsections of DHEC, like the Bureau of Water.

"It's all water, and it's all tied together," she said. "I just think it would be difficult logistically."

Another concern comes in giving the Department of Agriculture responsibility for environmental protection. The department handles some inspection and food-safety programs, but another part of its mission is attracting new agribusiness to the state.

One major business, potato megafarmer Walther Farms, became embroiled in controversy a few years ago as it sought to withdraw water from the Edisto River. In 2018, after a long legal battle, Walther won the right before the S.C. Supreme Court to keep a DHEC permit for 800 million gallons a month.

Andrew Wunderley, of Charleston Waterkeeper, worried whether it's wise to let an agency devoted to farmers issue permits on what resources farmers can use.

"If you have (Agriculture) making decisions about groundwater withdrawals, you can very quickly have a conflict of interest," Wunderley said. "It doesn't seem like a good place for those types of decisions to be."

Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League, said that while the Department of Agriculture was effective in supporting farms and protecting consumers, it "shares little with DHEC’s environmental responsibilities."

Eva Moore, a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture, declined to comment on the bill.

Alternate arrangements

Some of those who agree with splitting DHEC argue it would be better to separate it into a new health agency and a new environmental regulator, an arrangement that exists in other states. That's the explicit goal of bill cosponsor McElveen, who said it would be best for "one to become two."

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach, is another cosponsor, and said he's most motivated by reforming the public health side of the agency. But he was open to the idea of a new environmental department. He argued it wouldn't necessarily grow the size of state government either, because the new health agency is slated to absorb two smaller agencies.

Cosponsor Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, said that the bill is "a pathway" to discovering how to best reform DHEC; Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, said she wants both sides of the agency to come out working better, and said the bill is "going to go through the sausage-making factory."

Lawmakers could also put all of DHEC's environmental programs into DNR, Wunderley suggested, since that agency already works on natural resource issues.

"There's a lot of overlap there that seems to make sense," he said.

Ultimately, McLeod said the organizational structure isn't the reason that DHEC has had some stumbles during the coronavirus pandemic. He argued that the real problem is that the agency's corps of public health workers was hollowed out over time.

DHEC has warned state lawmakers repeatedly that budget cuts had stymied its ability to respond to a pandemic, The Post and Courier reported.

"The reason it can't be (totally effective) now is that it doesn't have the people to do the job," McLeod said.