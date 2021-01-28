As North Charleston grows, thousands still remain in unincorporated pockets

NORTH CHARLESTON — Pockets of unincorporated spaces are scattered throughout the city, despite its rapid growth over the years.

North Charleston has annexed several communities under Mayor Keith Summey's 25 years of leadership. Recent years have seen thousands of acres of undeveloped properties west of the Ashley River come into city limits.

Yet thousands of people within North Charleston's borders still live in unincorporated parts of Dorchester and Charleston counties.

These areas — known as doughnut holes — are places where in some cases municipalities have managed to provide efficient emergency services, despite complex jurisdictional lines that sometimes cause confusion.

Doughnut holes are an issue for cities across the state as municipalities continue expanding their borders to accommodate growth.

Some of North Charleston's most glaring doughnut holes are in Dorchester County. Fearing increased property taxes, residents in large subdivisions in the area haven't wanted to join the city.

But Dorchester County is one of the fastest growing sections of North Charleston. Neighborhoods have grown more diverse and have welcomed new families.

Some people in those communities think public sentiment toward annexation might be different than it was years ago. Some county residents are open to the idea of becoming part of the city for better police protection and stronger code enforcement.

North Charleston welcomes those who meet the legal requirements for annexation and want to join the city.

“We’ve never turned anybody down," said Julie Elmore, special assistant to the mayor and the city's former annexation coordinator.

Higher taxes?

Many people oppose joining the city because they believe it will lead to higher taxes. That's true in some areas, but not all.

In the Dorchester County section of North Charleston, a number of large subdivisions — King's Grant on the Ashley, Archdale and Windsor Hill Plantation — amount to hundreds of houses that are not technically part of the city.

In King's Grant, a riverfront community of several hundred houses between North Charleston and Summerville, former Dorchester County Councilman Larry Hargett said people have long been opposed to annexation because it would drive up property taxes.

Hargett, who's lived in King's Grant for 40 years, estimates taxes would go up 25-30 percent. North Charleston says it'd likely be around 20 percent.

Hargett said he'd have to pay $1,000 more in taxes for his home. That's because residents would then be paying property taxes to both the city and the county.

If those residents decided to incorporate, they'd gain North Charleston code enforcement, garbage pickup and police protection. Hargett feels the county's services are sufficient.

"We have county police, sheriff, fire, EMS, we take our own garbage to the convenience site," he said.

Not everyone in a doughnut hole would pay more when annexed into the city.

In Charleston County, about 3,300 residents would actually save money in taxes by joining North Charleston, Elmore said.

In unincorporated areas in Charleston County, homeowners pay a county property tax and North Charleston Public Service District tax. Annexation would replace the district tax with the city's tax, which is lower, Elmore said.

Those residents would also receive the city's police protection and code enforcement, which is stricter than the county's code rules, Elmore said.

"Honestly, I don't think people understand specifically the tax situation," Elmore said.

Annexation can happen three ways:

The 100 percent rule: All of the property owners must agree to be annexed. This usually happens when there's only one property owner for one parcel of land up for annexation.

The 75 percent rule: In a community where there are many owners, three-fourths of them must be in favor of annexation.

The 25 percent rule: A quarter of the owners can petition for a special election where the annexation is placed on a ballot.

Also, a property must be connected to a municipality's border for it to be annexed.

Annexation can be particularly challenging in neighborhoods containing heirs' property, Elmore said. She recalled when the city annexed Union Heights, and how it was difficult determining rightful property owners and who could sign off on the annexation, she said.

Providing Services

At the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, working around municipal boundaries have been a challenge.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight said scattered unincorporated pockets throughout cities does sometimes slow down service when the department has to forward calls to North Charleston. But the general approach at the Sheriff's Office is to respond to a call if it's in the county.

"My standing rule is let's go," Knight said. "We can figure out who it belongs to and they could finish the call form there.”

The city has worked to provide services to residents within city boundaries, whether or not the properties are incorporated.

A former public service fire district in North Charleston merged with the city's Fire Department in 1996. The emergency reporting and dispatching became the same for unincorporated areas and annexed properties, said Fire Chief Gregory Bulanow. This allows for firefighters to respond to emergency calls without worrying over whether they are technically part of the city.

"Many of our firefighters may not even be aware of whether they're in the city or in unincorporated areas because the fire protection is exactly the same," Bulanow said.

That decision did not involve Dorchester County. Population growth over time in that part of North Charleston has forced city and county officials to examine the services it provides to unincorporated properties.

The Ashley River Fire District dissolved in 2019, and North Charleston was contracted by the county to staff the Dorchester Road station and provide services for that area.

The station is next to Archdale, a community of 10 subdivisions and just over 800 properties.

The decision was met with pushback from some residents who said they'd pay more property taxes to help keep the station afloat.

As the area grew and North Charleston annexed more Dorchester County properties over the years, it made sense financially for the county to contract the city to offer services. North Charleston also operates at least five other stations within 5 miles.

Open to joining the city

More and more people living in the city's doughnut holes are expressing a desire to join the city.

Hargett feels that many people in King's Grant would be opposed to joining the city because many are still upset about how North Charleston handled annexing a stretch of riverfront property, where the golf course used to be and where the neighborhood clubhouse now sits.

The area was annexed into the city years ago. There were plans to develop the property, but those never materialized.

A subsequent group bought the property and the clubhouse was built on the land. The land was given to the homeowner's association.

“Now we sit here with 450 houses not in the city of North Charleston, but the community center clubhouse and pool are in the city of North Charleston," Hargett said. "That’s very unusual.”

But a lot has changed in North Charleston and King's Grant since then. The subdivision has grown more diverse. Veronica O'Sullivan, president of the King's Grant Homeowners Association, thinks the HOA and other homeowners would be open to discussing incorporation into North Charleston.

"We have lots of new families in the neighborhood," she said. "For them, they may not have the same opinion because of what happened with the golf course situation. They may like to hear some objective information.”

Other communities seem to be open to the idea as well.

Norman McDonald lives in Archdale, a community of roughly 800 residences off Dorchester Road in unincorporated territory. He said he wants to see the community become part of the city, mainly for code enforcement.

People violate the Dorchester County's code rules with things like 8-foot-tall commercial vehicles and motorhomes in driveways, he said. But no one from the county is around to enforce the rules, he said. He recognized the staff has a lot of territory to cover. Being part of the city to keep those sort of violations in check could lead to the longevity of the community, he said.

Elmore said that before the pandemic, the city would get a couple of calls a month from people in Dorchester County neighborhoods expressing a desire to be annexed, mainly for better police protection.

Once the pandemic is over, the city will resume having conversations with residents in unincorporated pockets about joining North Charleston.