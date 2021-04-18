As North Charleston booms with new apartments, many unaffordable to average residents

NORTH CHARLESTON — As development shapes up across the Lowcountry, North Charleston sits at the center of it all.

The city is just north of the Charleston peninsula, which is running out of space for expensive new apartments. The state's third-largest municipality and leader in retail sales, North Charleston is home to major industries, such as Boeing and Mercedes-Benz.

The city is primed for a number of large-scale development projects, including plans to widen Interstates 526 and 26, redevelop much of the former Charleston Naval Base and install a mass-transit line.

Growth increases the demand for new apartments. But as the city gets more attention as a desirable place to live, North Charleston grapples with another problem facing cities across the region: expensive housing.

Throughout North Charleston, brightly colored apartments tower above the older communities that have long anchored the city. In a noticeable contrast, upscale and luxury-style dwellings sit beside working-class and low-income neighborhoods, where many who've long lived in the city can't afford to live in these newer apartments.

The Post and Courier looked at rent costs for seven of North Charleston's newest apartment complexes. Federal standards indicate housing that costs more than 30 percent of annual income is unaffordable. Using that standard, while also considering the city's median income, prices for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units at the seven complexes are not affordable to many people in the city.

The median household income in the city is $45,510, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. That means a couple should be setting aside $1,138 a month for rent. However, rent for two-bedroom units for the seven complexes ranges from $1,175 to $2,360.

Housing is also expensive for people living alone. The median income for a single person is $26,512. That suggests a person should be paying $662 a month. But one-bedroom units range from $965 to $1,985 in the seven new apartment complexes.

Young families needing a three-bedroom unit could spend over $2,000 a month.

All of this in a city that leads the nation in evictions, indicating that many residents struggle to afford even the most affordable dwellings.

The high prices are raising questions about who the new development is meant to attract.

Amethyst Ganaway, 30, grew up in North Charleston’s Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood. Since graduating from the University of South Carolina, Ganaway has established a solid career as a chef and freelance writer.

She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a city five times bigger than North Charleston. She said the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $800 to $900.

Ganaway decided to move back to North Charleston and started looking at houses for rent. She was surprised to see a single-family house in Accabee, a neighborhood that’s struggled with crime on the south end, renting for $1,300 a month.

“It blew my mind," she said.

She started looking for an apartment and found a one-bedroom unit in Windsor Hill off Ashley Phosphate for “a little over a grand.” Though Ganaway can afford it, she knows that many of North Charleston residents are underserved and working-class, and they couldn't pay to live in the city’s newer apartments.

“It seems really clear that the people who have been here, who are from here, kind of aren’t welcomed here," Ganaway said.

'Pushing people out'

Several apartments have been built within North Charleston in recent years, including:

The Factory at Garco, O'Hear Avenue: $1,295-$1,475 monthly for one bedroom

Abberly Crossing: Patriot Boulevard: $1,046-$1,985 monthly for one bedroom

Highland Exchange: Hanahan Road: $999-$1,119 monthly for one bedroom

Atlantic on the Avenue, Rivers Avenue: $995-$1,711 monthly for one bedroom

Ingleside Apartments, Blue House Road: $965-$1,110 monthly for one bedroom

Crescent Pointe Apartments, Crescent Pointe Drive: $1,150 monthly for one bedroom

Link Apartments Mixson, Mixson Avenue: $998-$1,490 monthly for one bedroom

The neighborhoods are scattered across the city, but several are south of Northwoods Mall, on the eastern side of the city.

Along Rivers Avenue, a busy thoroughfare that runs on the eastern edge of North Charleston, some of the new multifamily units almost look out of place. One new complex, a cluster of swank apartments surrounded by a wooden fence, contains an outdoor pool, fitness center and dog park. It sits beside a community with low-wealth residents.

Mayor Keith Summey said prices have skyrocketed in that area, where development has been a focus.

"It's gone up dramatically," Summey said. "It's not good that it's gotten that high."

Expensive rents pose a problem for North Charleston natives who grew up here and want to stay in their hometown.

Caitlin Rebuck, 30, was raised in North Charleston in a neighborhood near Northwoods Mall. She moved to Park Circle five years ago and works as a school counselor in Moncks Corner.

Though her home isn't close to work, Rebuck likes Park Circle because it's not far from downtown Charleston and because it's near family.

"I’m close to my parents," she said.

Rebuck pays $1,500 for a two-bedroom apartment with her partner. But it's become too expensive, so she has decided to move.

With a teacher's salary, "it's really hard to find anywhere that’s affordable to live," she said. When crime recently began to increase in the area, she said she could no longer rationalize paying the high rent.

Rebuck looked for a new place to live and settled on an apartment in Summerville.

“I have not found any complex in North Charleston ... that would be in the same price range as where I’m living," she said. "I feel like we’re just pushing people out by raising rent and housing costs.”

Why is it so expensive?

Experts say the cost of housing in North Charleston is the result of many factors, including high construction and property costs. The area's low wages don't help, keeping some apartments out of reach for many. Experts also say the city is likely seeing the ripple effect of higher prices in downtown Charleston.

North Charleston is experiencing an offload of development due to limited space on the Charleston peninsula, where historic preservation and a focus on tourism also limit potential for massive development, said Bryan Grady, chief research officer at S.C. Housing.

In addition to its proximity to downtown, the fact that North Charleston is slated to host a large portion of the incoming Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line also makes the city attractive to developers, he said.

Link Apartments Mixson, which is in Park Circle and owned by Grubb Properties, said the company is concerned about affordability.

The luxury-style apartments at Mixson are adjacent to Liberty Hill, North Charleston’s oldest neighborhood and a historic African American community founded by freedmen. Liberty Hill still points to that history, featuring three prominent Black churches.

But Mixson and the commercial revitalization of East Montague Avenue have raised concerns about gentrification, and whether the new development will raise the cost of living in Liberty Hill.

The company uses a revenue management tool to determine prices at Mixson. The tool is common in the multifamily industry to generate rental rates, using a number of data points, including the apartment's vacancies and comparable properties in the neighborhood.

To help with rising costs, Link Apartments Mixson has a companywide, long-term resident program that caps rent increases for residents who live in its communities for at least five years.

"Housing affordability is a significant problem across the country, including North Charleston," said Emily Ethridge, spokeswoman for Grubb Properties. "With our Link Apartments brand, we endeavor to create new multifamily communities in urban infill locations at price points that are more accessible to people in the workforce."

Low wages are also an issue.

Among 30 most common occupations in the state, 20 have an average hourly wage below $17.30, which is what’s needed to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment in South Carolina without being cost-burdened, S.C. Housing's 2021 Housing Needs Assessment Report said. Those occupations include fast-food workers, retail sales workers, registered nurses and servers.

“Wages are definitely part of the puzzle," Grady said. "Thought needs to be put into how do we make sure people who work in our communities can afford to live there.”

To that end, the city of North Charleston several years ago raised wages to ensure that all full-time city employees make at least $15 an hour. The goal was to help people afford housing in the city. It was also meant to encourage businesses to offer a similar base wage.

"I don't think I can ask other companies to do it if we're not willing to live up to that mark ourselves," Summey said.

What's being done

Several steps are being taken by developers, nonprofit groups and the city to create more affordable, multifamily units.

The city OK'd a recent zoning decision to pave the way for the Greenwood Townhome development near Remount Road. Monthly mortgage payments for the units will be around $900 a month, the mayor said.

The city also is in the early planning stages of an affordable housing project in the U.S. Highway 78 corridor.

The North Charleston Housing Authority has worked to address the issue by recently issuing bonds to finance the $9.4 million renovation of Filbin Creek Apartments. The apartments will be preserved as affordable housing for 20 years, said Franklin Scott, the Housing Authority's executive director.

Along the Rivers Avenue thoroughfare, the city plans to create a special zoning district in preparation for a bus rapid-transit system. The zoning will encourage developers to keep some of multifamily units affordable.

But some feel the city can do more.

North Charleston's neighbor to the south, the city of Charleston, has had some successes.

In 2017, a voter-approved $20 million fund made way for Charleston to lend money to developers who to build or redevelop affordable rental housing.

When asked if North Charleston would consider a similar approach, Summey said that decision would have to come before City Council.

His recommendation would be for something like that to be done in conjunction with the North Charleston Housing Authority.

"I don’t want to get in the housing business," he said. "I don’t think that’s our role.”

Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, applauded some of the city's efforts in zoning and wages, but criticized the mayor's viewpoint.

“It's unfortunate to hear those types of statements," he said. "It's definitely the city’s business to get into the affordable housing issue.”

The region is continuing to grow.

People like Ganaway, Rebuck and others want to live and invest in the city where they grew up. They have family and friends in this city. It's home. But as North Charleston becomes more expensive, these longtime residents may be forced farther out in search of more affordable places.