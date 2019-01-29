Awendaw is a sparsely populated rural town in a national forest along the South Carolina coast, but it sits on the edge of one of the nation's fastest-growing cities, and some residents are bracing for change.
“My personal opinion is that they don’t have enough protections in place, and they’re going to get run over by developers," said resident Joseph Mina, an engineer who works on development-related stormwater issues.
“If we, as a community, don’t plan appropriately — respecting developers’ needs but also our own needs — they will find the loopholes," he added.
Immediately south of Awendaw, Mount Pleasant has grown from about 5,000 residents in 1960 to nearly 90,000 today. As rapid development continues, Mount Pleasant is by most accounts approaching build-out, the point where there's no land left to develop.
Mount Pleasant has recently taken steps to restrain construction and population growth, with limits on building permits and some of the highest development impact fees in the state. McClellanville real estate broker Daniel Bates said those restrictions could have a larger impact in the Awendaw area than in Mount Pleasant.
"Developers that were perfectly pleased with continuing to squeeze developments into the few remaining spaces in Mount Pleasant are going to have to sideline some projects for future years and look outside of Mount Pleasant for greener pastures," he said. "Awendaw, with its abundance of large acreage tracts and a burgeoning town-operated water supply, may be just what they are looking for."
Bates, who is broker-in-charge of MCVL Realty, said growth will eventually reach McClellanville, though more slowly due to its greater distance from metropolitan Charleston.
Mount Pleasant ends where Awendaw begins, near Sewee Road, marked most visibly by a business along U.S. Highway 17 called Tractor Supply Co. Some people have been moving to Awendaw precisely because they feel Mount Pleasant and Charleston have become too crowded.
"I just moved last year from downtown Charleston," said Anna Lee Kemp. "Had to get out of the mess and destruction of our beautiful city."
Surrounded by the expansive Francis Marion National Forest, and bordered by the marsh along Bulls Bay, Awendaw was home to fewer than 1,300 residents when the 2010 Census was conducted. Today, about 1,500 live there.
It's also a town where one developer is building a gated community of large homes on half-acre lots, with starting prices above $600,000 — a price tag that would be unsurprising in Mount Pleasant but has raised eyebrows in Awendaw.
Another company has a long-standing contract with the town that allows them to develop 965 homes on a 1,354-acre property known as the King Tract. That's enough housing for about 2,500 people, which would more than double the town's population.
"Managed growth is the key to Awendaw’s future," reads a prominent statement on the town's website.
Town Administrator William Wallace said Awendaw is focused on protecting the area's rural character as it grows, and is studying how to create affordable housing on a 25-acre piece of the King Tract that was set aside for that purpose.
"We don’t want be a place where people who live here now can’t afford to live here in the future," he said.
Growth and development, Wallace said, is "a question of when, not if."
Sand-mining operations, often a first step in land development, are ongoing at several locations in the town, including the site of a new park, and more have been proposed. Such operations provide fill material for developments, and the deep pits they create are used for stormwater control and become water features in developments.
Wallace said the town is also working on a 12-mile off-road biking trail that will be part of the East Coast Greenway.
“We’re never going to have big office buildings," he said. "We see eco-tourism as our economic base for the future."
However, the town also remains in long-running litigation with environmental groups that challenged Awendaw's 2009 annexation of a 360-acre property known as the Nebo tract.
Awendaw resident John Brubaker said he is worried about the impact of growth and development on the area's natural resources.
"The few who have located here recently chose to be here primarily for area’s natural amenities," he said. "Other long timers trace their family histories here back centuries."
Posts on a "town forum" Facebook page for the Awendaw/McClellanville area, administered by Bates, offer a glimpse of the area's rural flavor. This month, one man was looking for someone with a female Labrador retriever to breed with his dog. Another area resident offered to give away a ping-pong table to anyone who would meet him at the town dump within 10 minutes.
"I'm not sure what's with the uptick in all the dead hogs around here lately, but please quit dumping them just wherever," another resident posted, with photos, on Jan. 28.
Mount Pleasant native Kelley Fox said she is excited to be moving to Awendaw.
"My husband is from Ravenel and a country boy, and not a fan of Mt. P and its HOA's and high costs," she said in an email. "Moving to Awendaw will feel like being home again and also give my husband his 'country.'"