As the city of Georgetown braces for floodwaters from the Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers to inundate this community of roughly 9,000 people, other parts of the region are still grappling with continued destructive flooding.

In recent days, state transportation workers applied finishing touches to large barriers along U.S. Highway 17 to function as a blockade against flooding expected to deluge South Carolina's third-oldest city.

Since Florence made landfall as a major hurricane in North Carolina on Sept. 14, dangerous flooding has continued to devastate the Pee Dee region long after the storm's departure from the Carolinas.

Beyond typical safety precautions associated with protecting persons and property from floodwaters, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in a recent update advised minimizing contact with floodwater, citing various health concerns. Potential health risks that come with prolonged exposure to the waters may include: infectious diseases such as tetanus, diarrheal diseases, wound infections and chemical hazards such as contact with gasoline, diesel and oil from submerged vehicles.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service was reporting that three other areas were experiencing varied flooding conditions:

Pee Dee River at Pee Dee

The river was most recently at 24.6 feet with a flood stage at 19 feet. While the river crested Sept. 23 at 29.59 feet and dropped steadily through the first part of the week, levels are expected to rise slightly sometime Wednesday to 24.8 feet before gradually receding the remainder of the week.

The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry

Most recently measured at 13.46 feet and its flood stage at 9 feet. The river crest Sunday morning at 15.95 feet. Levels are expected to continue to drop through early next week.

The Waccamaw River near Conway