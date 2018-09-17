As deadly Florence eyes its exit from the Carolinas, and while pockets of the Palmetto State continue to battle dangerous flooding, meteorologists anticipated a tamer forecast for the Lowcountry on Monday.

The region was largely spared from the effects of the storm that has waged disastrous flooding across North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. While some parts of the state saw no rain at all, others were deluged. Chesterfield and Marion counties, combined, collected more than 30 inches of rainfall, the service said.

Throughout the Charleston area, a chance of showers was expected in the morning accompanied by partly sunny skies with a high near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly cloudy skies were forecast for the evening with a low around 76.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 90 with a heat index as high as 101, the service said. Wednesday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 89.

Mostly sunny and clear conditions were forecast for the Lowcountry through the remainder of the week.

Widespread heavy rains over the northeastern part of the state was expected to continue over the next couple of days. The depression is moving north-northeast at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 30 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Some weakening is expected Monday.

Elsewhere in the state — in areas spanning the Pee Dee, Lumber and Waccamaw rivers — those communities are continuing to brace for water expected to rush downstream from North Carolina.

There have been at least six storm-related deaths in South Carolina and at least 11 in North Carolina, officials said.