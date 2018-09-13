WILMINGTON, N.C. — This seaside town stuck in the direct path of Hurricane Florence is bracing for a dangerous, potentially deadly swell of rising water from the area's beaches and historic riverfront.

The surge of ocean water could top off at 13 feet above ground level in some areas, along with up to 30 inches of rain that would shatter rainfall records and almost certainly cause catastrophic flooding.

"It's quite frightening," said Steven Pfaff, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wilmington.

Florence is expected to make a direct strike on Wilmington sometime Friday and, because the storm is moving slowly, could pour rain on the area through the weekend, Pfaff said.

Recalling the worst elements of other historic storms that have struck Wilmington, Florence is something like a worst-case scenario.

Its rainfall is projected to top the 19.06 inches dropped by the infamous Hurricane Floyd in 1999. And the storm surge could be even worse than the 12 feet of rising ocean water in 1996 caused by Hurricane Fran, one of the most destructive storms in Wilmington's history.

New Hanover County starting Tuesday ordered mandatory evacuations along the area's coast. The University of North Carolina Wilmington also ordered its students and faculty to leave.

This story will be updated.