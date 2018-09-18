COLUMBIA — More than 6,000 military personnel are assisting South Carolina's recovery efforts as the feet of rain dumped by Hurricane Florence continues to deluge entire towns in the Pee Dee, officers said Tuesday.

Flooding remains the biggest concern in the storm's aftermath, as water from the swolen Lumber, Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers swamps the Pee Dee region.

"That whole part of the state is under a sever threat now, and we have the whole team concentrating there," said Gov. Henry McMaster, who surveyed the area by helicopter Monday. "In some places, you can hardly tell where the river was because water was everywhere."

Cheraw, located near the North Carolina border along the Great Pee Dee River, was among the first towns wallopped by the water, beginning Sunday. A 91-year-old woman told state Rep. Richie Yow, R-Chesterfield — who flew with McMaster — that "she'd never seen water that deep ever," the governor said. "The entire town was under water."

The flooding knocked out the water system to the Chesterfield County town of about 6,000 people, McMaster said. As of Tuesday morning, it's the only town believed to be without water, but officials expect more water systems to be taken out as the floodwaters move south.

Cheraw received almost 23 inches of rain from the storm. The highest recording, of nearly 24 inches, occured in Loris, 80 miles southeast in Horry County. That rainfall is combining with the two feet that fell in North Carolina in the same watershed that flows through the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rains overtopped several dams in the Pee Dee. Six had burst by Tuesday morning, but none of those were rated life-threatening, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The 3,000 active-duty troops assigned to South Carolina include Air Force search and rescue teams from Charleston, trucks from Fort Jackson needed to navigate flooded roads, the Coast Guard, and two Navy ships stationed about 30 miles off the coast near the border with North Carolina, which also carry Marines. Helicopters and MV-22 Ospreys aboard the ships are loaded and ready to respond, said U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command.

The sailors and Marines aboard have not yet gone ashore, but "we are actively flying from the ships" to assess the flooding, he said. Thanks to the coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center, he added, "we were able to actually preload those ships with the right equipment applicable to the exact situation we're in right now."

The active-duty personnel are in addition to the 3,000 National Guard troops from South Carolina still deployed to the coast and as far west as Chester County, said Adjutant General Robert Livingston, the head of the state National Guard.

"It is not just a coastal event unfortunately," the major general said. "The response is in the whole northern part of the state."

There are also 250 National Guardsmen from 28 other states assisting, including a rescue helicopter from Alaska, said U.S. Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Thousands more military personnel are assigned to North Carolina in the coordinated efforts.

"There is no border when it comes to a storm," Livingston said.

Officials have not tallied how many people have been rescued, said Kim Stinson, director of the state Emergency Managment Division.

While in the air Monday, McMaster witnessed two men rescued from atop the roof of a truck overwhelmed by the rising water.

"When we went by the first time, the water was more than a foot below the top of the vehicle. We called rescue and circled around and came back, and they had only a few inches of vehicle sticking up," he said. "We were glad to get them out. But that shows the danger. ... Fortunately, their vehicle did not overturn. They did not drown."

Officials have repeatedly reminded people not to drive onto a flooded roadway.

As of Monday evening, flooding had forced 233 road closures, including 37 bridges, according to the Department of Transportation.