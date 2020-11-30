As COVID-19 pandemic continues, SC nonprofits hope for charitable boost on Giving Tuesday

The COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unemployment have exacerbated demands placed on South Carolina nonprofits.

This year, charities and other philanthropic organizations across the Palmetto State are hoping for a financial boost from this week's "GivingTuesday" movement that could help offset the rising financial burden of the pandemic.

GivingTuesday is one of the single biggest fundraisers of the year for the philanthropic industry globally, with nearly $2 billion donated in the U.S. alone during last year’s 24-hour campaign.

It was founded in 2012 in the hope that those participating in post-Thanksgiving holiday gift-buying on Black Friday and Cyber Monday would also consider donating money for charity.

In May, the organization launched #GivingTuesdayNow in response to the pandemic. More than $503 million online donations were made during this emergency campaign, but the need for financial assistance hasn't gone away.

Close to 1,000 organizations in South Carolina participated in last year's GivingTuesday event.

The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in Mount Pleasant was one of them. This year, the nonprofit aims to raise $10,000, the amount it takes to provide services for five victims of child abuse. An anonymous donor has jumpstarted the campaign with a $5,000 matching gift.

The organization relies on both individual donors and private grant funds to operate, but the pandemic has left many of the center’s regular grant funds in limbo next year, said Carole Swiecicki, Dee Norton’s executive director.

At the onset of the global pandemic, advocates worried that elevated family stress, increased financial burdens and extended school closures mean that many children across South Carolina could be at a higher risk for abuse and neglect.

Those fears haven’t gone away, Swiecicki said.

"There's a lot of things you know that we don't have control over this year. But there are so many kids that are hurting in our community right now, and we do actually have the opportunity to do something to help them," she said.

Another South Carolina nonprofit, The Lowcountry Food Bank, is hoping to raise $220,000 on Giving Tuesday, enough to create more than 1.2 million meals for families in need.

Every dollar donated during the 24-hour period will be matched up to $110,000, thanks to gifts from several private donors.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Lowcountry Food Bank has seen a 458 percent increase in the need for food assistance at its emergency pantry, said Brenda Shaw, the organization’s chief development officer.

Across the food bank’s partner organizations, 54 percent of people seeking free food have never done so before.

"Unemployment benefits are starting to run out, there is not another stimulus package that's being seriously considered by Congress at this point, and I think people are very concerned about all of their finances: putting food on the table, paying the utility bill, purchasing medicine that they need. So I think people are just in very dire straits right now," Shaw said.

Most organizations see about 20 percent of the year's donations in December, with the majority of giving happening toward the end of the month, according to an analysis conducted by Blackbaud Inc., a software firm based on Daniel Island that processes many of the donations.

GivingTuesday aims to kick off the giving season and help organizations raise much-needed funds.

"Most nonprofits depend on the last quarter of the year to essentially make their budget. And we are no different in that regard," Shaw said. "So GivingTuesday is a huge day for us."

But with widespread unemployment and financial uncertainty, some Americans might be more reluctant to open their wallets.

The percentage of Americans donating to charity hit a new low amid the pandemic, according to a Gallup poll. Around 73 percent of those surveyed have donated money to a charitable cause in the past year. In a normal year, that percentage usually sits above 80 percent.

Donating money isn’t the only way community members can participate in the GivingTuesday movement this year.

"If financially donating isn’t an option, you can always give blood," said Ben Williamson, spokesman for the American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region.

In 2020, blood drive cancellations tripled compared to the previous year, mostly due to COVID-19, Williamson said.

Individuals who can't donate money can also volunteer their time with a nonprofit in their area or donate nonperishable goods to a nearby food bank.

Shannon Wiley, general counsel for the S.C. Secretary of State's Office, encouraged prospective donors to check out their charity first using an online lookup tool accessible at search.scsos.com/charities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has probably hit the nonprofit sector pretty hard," Wiley said.

Still, she said, it's important to vet your charities and nonprofits first before pulling out your wallet. There are 10 charities flagged under her agency's 2019-20 "Wise Giving Report" that donors should be cautious of.