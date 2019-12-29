When flames erupted at a sprawling two-story Mount Pleasant apartment complex on Oct. 12, the firefighters who rushed to rescue three residents and douse the flames were more than ready.

Although several units were engulfed and columns of smoke were visible from across the Cooper River, the department had long been training to extinguish blazes in buildings twice as tall.

The town's rapid growth — over 20,000 new residents in eight years — means taller apartment buildings that require new approaches from the firefighters tasked with evacuating dozens of residents and saving massive structures from damage.

"We know we're going vertical in Mount Pleasant," Fire Chief Mike Mixon said. "It's really a matter of training for that."

That's true for much of the Charleston area, which accounts for $6.9 billion of the country's $3.4 trillion in apartment-related economic activity each year. Many of the new buildings are large structures nestled throughout the upper peninsula and Mount Pleasant.

Due to damage, officials couldn't determine what ignited the flames at the Harbor Pointe apartments, Mixon said. Firefighters smothered the flames and cleared the scene in about five hours.

The fire, which displaced 21 residents, brought 14 trucks and 30 firefighters rushing to the 16-unit building off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. The complex, comprised of two-story buildings peppered around a pond, was built in 1987.

In many ways, new apartment buildings are a blessing for the firefighters who may someday have to extinguish fires at them. Sprinkler systems and firewalls can contain flames until firefighters arrive to set up their own equipment. Advances in alarm technology warn residents to escape before the blaze turns a simple walk down stairs into a dangerous rescue mission.

Nearly a third of fires would rage throughout one- and two-family house from 2013 through 2015, the most recent period for which the U.S. Fire Administration has published data analysis. In that time, only 9 percent of apartment fires spread beyond the room where they were ignited.

That gives firefighters more time to maneuver the complexities of quenching blazes in maze-like buildings with plenty of residents who may need rescue, Mixon said.

Units have to drag heavy hoses up stairwells and through winding highways to rain water down on the fire from above, according to Mixon. While they've recently designed a more transportable hose system and increased staffing on their ladder tracks, it would take another ladder truck to meet the department's 2020 target.

The difficulties extend to fire marshals, who are tasked with inspecting buildings as they are constructed to ensure fire safety procedures are followed. Though inspectors only go over the common areas once residents have moved in, multi-building complexes can take hours to properly review, North Charleston Fire Marshal Cindy Killette said.

Apartments won't be targeted in the 2019 International Fire Code, which the state will adopt beginning Jan. 1. Mount Pleasant is up to date on fire inspections, Mixon said, but the complex procedures required to greenlight apartment buildings have compounded the department's hopes for another dozen or so firefighters.

"We're just continuing to ... anticipate what's coming down the line," Mixon said.