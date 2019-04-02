As showers continue to fall on the Charleston area through the remainder of Tuesday morning, forecasters with the National Weather Service said virtually no notable flooding was observed despite a damp morning.

While the rain is expected to taper off through the morning, the service has issued a wind advisory that is in effect through 1 p.m.

Forecasters said the rain and winds that are being experienced through the morning are the result of ocean storms that are pushing wind and rain over the coast as the system continues northeast. No more than one inch of rain is expected for the duration, said Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the Service.

The combination of rainfall and higher-than-normal winds during high tide, which was around 7:30 a.m., initially raised the concern of possible flooding in lowlying areas, though levels in Charleston Harbor — thankfully, forecasters said — never reached flood stage.

At their peak, the levels came in just under 7 feet, according to the weather service.