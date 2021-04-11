As Charleston-area districts look to next school year, here's what families need to know

From learning online to in the classroom to a little bit of both, Lowcountry students have experienced it all this school year.

In March 2020, when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools to close, students were launched into a world of online learning, forced to navigate Zoom, virtual classroom platforms and self-paced courses — all without their teachers physically there to help them.

While students were able to return to the classroom in the fall, they had to be flexible since many districts were not able to offer a full-time return for all students until the second semester. Even inside those classrooms, teachers and students were separated by plexiglass barriers and 6-foot distancing. The world of education looked very different from the way it was in 2019.

Almost no one finds the situation ideal, but many felt it was necessary. As officials look ahead to the next school year, there is one goal in mind: Get students in the classroom.

On the state level, that goal is reflected in a bill passed by the Senate requiring all school districts to offer full-time in-person learning to students. If the measure clears the House and is signed into law, districts that don't offer full-time learning in the classroom will start doing so as early as April 12.

On the local level, tri-county school districts are piecing together the puzzle of what school will look like when students return in September. While district officials are committed to in-person learning, they are looking to create virtual options as it seems online learning is here to stay.

Here’s what tri-county families need to know about school for the remainder of the year and beyond:

Charleston County

After opening in-person school to more students throughout the year, the Charleston County School District now offers in-person learning five days a week to all students.

As of April, the district reported about 75 percent of students are learning in person, spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Students also have the option to temporarily participate in remote learning as well as study in a virtual academy. Students in the temporary remote option have the opportunity to move to in-person learning five days a week, while the virtual academy is a yearlong commitment.

Next school year, the district plans to continue offering in-person learning, with the goal of having 95 percent of students back in classrooms.

The district is eliminating the temporary remote learning option for the next school year. Instead, students in kindergarten through eighth grade can apply for the district’s virtual academy.

The academy will offer instruction that is both face to face and taken at the student's own pace, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said.

“We’re hoping that a very small percentage of our students will choose that option,” Postlewait said. “We know that it’s in the kids' best interest to get back in school if there’s any way possible to do that.”

The district's application period for the virtual academy is open through April 11.

Berkeley County

Berkeley County School District offered in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year, with families having the option to opt for virtual programs.

At a school board meeting March 9, the district’s virtual learning coordinator, Jenna Wells, said over 1,700 students are attending one of the district’s two virtual options.

Going into the next school year, the district is proposing a virtual high school and an online learning program for third through eighth grade. The virtual schools would be limited to 75 students per grade. However, a community survey showed that 2,211 families in grades three through 12 said they would be interested in a virtual option next year.

Because of the high demand, the district will be admitting students through an application and lottery process. Students will have to commit to a minimum of one school year in virtual learning.

"The goal is to minimize the pathways that teachers have to teach so they are not teaching blended distanced learning and traditional at the same time," said Kelli Roberson, the district's interim executive director of curriculum and instruction, at the meeting.

District officials have not indicated a deadline to apply for the program as many details are still being ironed out.

Dorchester District 2

Students in Dorchester District 2 have had the opportunity to participate in full-time, face-to-face instruction since the end of February.

However, the district has offered a virtual academy option to all students and families who are not comfortable with in-person instruction. At a board workshop meeting March 8, Superintendent Joseph Pye said the district is ending the school year with nearly 8,000 students in the virtual academy.

"We threw together our virtual school in the ninth hour," Pye said. "It's probably one of the most successful in South Carolina."

Next school year, the district is offering the academy once again. This time it will be reserved for sixth through 12th grades. As with Berkeley and Charleston, families have to commit to a year of virtual school with the option for students in special cases to transition to in-person learning halfway through the year, virtual academy Director Greg Harrison said at the meeting.

The classes in the virtual academy are taught by district teachers who are dedicated to the virtual academy.

The deadline to enroll in next year's academy was March 25.