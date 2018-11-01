Soaring drug prices, protections for people with pre-existing conditions, the health insurance market: Health care has emerged as a key issue for midterm voters this year.
Democrat Joe Cunningham and Republican Katie Arrington, candidates in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, each said they are best equipped to manage health care's toughest problems in Congress.
Voters will be paying attention to their views on health care when they go to the polls: A Kaiser Family Foundation poll gave a choice of six issues and asked voters which was the most important in their decision. Health care won handily, with 30 percent of participants saying it was the top issue they would consider when choosing between candidates for U.S. Congress.
It was much less important to Republicans, 17 percent of whom said it was their top issue. Those voters were more interested in immigration, the economy and jobs, according to Kaiser.
At an hour-long town hall, Arrington answered questions from local physicians. She turned often to her personal experiences with health care, first as a young mother and again after a near-fatal car crash this summer.
Cunningham canceled his appointment to speak at a Charleston County Medical Society town hall; his campaign allowed The Post and Courier a short phone call to discuss health care policies. He said he thinks health policies are a "big reason why folks say they're voting for us."
With just days left before Tuesday's midterm election, the candidates answered key questions on health care:
Pre-existing conditions
Democrats have hammered Republicans' stances on pre-existing conditions. Republican attorneys general have supported a lawsuit undercutting those protections. The Trump administration has also expanded the sale of plans that aren't required to cover people with serious medical issues.
Republicans have in turn criticized the Affordable Care Act, saying a total repeal of the law is the only way to move forward as insurance markets have faced trouble. But some, including Arrington, also say the popular provision for people with pre-existing conditions should stay.
Cunningham said health insurance customers should be protected from skinnier plans — like the ones that don't cover pre-existing conditions.
By contrast, Arrington said there needs to be more choices in the health care market. Steps in that direction would help small businesses, she argued, by offering more ways to cover their employees. Individuals should be empowered to choose their own health plans, she said, without the government's guardianship.
"It should be wide open," she said. "We should let the industry be creative. ... If you want to get health insurance but you don't want dental, the government shouldn't make that mandate to you."
The cost of health care
American spending on health care is predicted to reach $5.7 trillion in 2026, according to a government report. Prices keep rising, and while most lawmakers agree this is a problem, there is little agreement on what should be done about it.
Arrington said she thinks the government should get out of health care altogether. Doing so will help increase competition and bring down costs for everyone, she said. And she thinks Medicare, the government health insurance program for Americans 65 and older or with disabilities, should not have the right to negotiate prices with drug companies.
President Donald Trump has long been a supporter of allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs.
Her opponent said he supports giving the government that right. Allowing Medicare to do so is a first step Cunningham proposed in reining in spending on the government health insurance program.
"We don't need a bigger government, we just need a better government," he said.
Cunningham also said he would like to see more generic drugs brought to market sooner. Generic versions of pharmaceuticals can cost less.
The candidate also said his refusal of political action committee money will keep interests of the pharmaceutical industry from affecting his policies.
Arrington offered few specifics on how she would advocate for lower health care prices. But she did say it was important that she has the backing of the current administration and plans to reach across the aisle to pass legislation attacking health costs.
Arrington also said she supports reforming Medicare. If legislation were passed to change the entitlement, which represents 15 percent of all government spending, people who are 50 at the time should keep the benefits, she said. But people entering the workforce today shouldn't have access to the same benefits, she said, and she thinks people in the Medicare system should have more options.
The doctor-patient relationship
Arrington, sitting in front of a room of physicians, said the government is too involved in physicians' jobs. She sharply criticized an Obamacare provision that required doctors to use electronic health records. Medical professionals weren't consulted, she said.
That requirement has contributed to physician dissatisfaction with their jobs. Many feel they spend too much of their days entering information into a health record.
Arrington also said insurance companies should reimburse for whatever doctors prescribe, including holistic medicine options such as acupuncture.
"If you prescribe it, they should pay for it," Arrington said.
Cunningham said given rising rates of opioid overdose deaths in Charleston County and the rest of the state, the government should be allowed to intervene and limit how many painkillers physicians can prescribe for each patient.
"I think we need some checks and balances," he said.
Editor's note: Arrington's position on Medicare reform has been updated.