Two men were arrested Friday after a 10-year-old girl was shot and injured by a stray bullet that flew into her family's North Charleston residence.

Just after midnight, officers with the North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to the Appian Way Apartments off of Patriot Boulevard. Police said the girl was struck by a bullet that entered through the apartment's wall.

She was taken to the Medical University Hospital, according to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Michael Allen Sorensenm, 19, of Moncks Corner and Kaylan Cartiar Booker, 20, of Goose Creek were arrested later Friday in connection with the incident.

Authorities say the shooting happened because of a fight between Sorensen and Booker and some residents at the apartment. Officers don't believe the 10-year-old girl or her family were targeted.

Sorensen and Booker were arrested after North Charleston police officers and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting and stopped a vehicle driving in the parking lot of the apartments.

Two subjects ran out of the car while Sorensen and Booker stayed put. Sorensen was detained wearing a ballistic vest, police said. One handgun was recovered in the vehicle and another handgun was located in the roadway of a nearby community, The Gables.

Ballistic testing will be conducted to determine if those were the weapons used in the shooting.

Sorenson is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one count of committing a violent crime while wearing body armor.

Booker is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The tri-county has had several instances of errant gunfire that injured or killed children.

In 2015, 5-year-old Tyreik Gadsden was visiting his grandmother on the East Side of Charleston. He walked outside and was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two suspects and was shot. The boy became paralyzed from the waist down.

In 2011, 5-year-old Allison Griffor was sleeping in her bed when she was killed by shotgun pellets that penetrated through the wall and door of a West Ashley residence during a home invasion.

Friday's shooting follows a stretch of violence in the north area. Last week, three people were killed and one was injured in North Charleston and Hanahan.