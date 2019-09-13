Officials have charged a man with murder in the shooting of a 20-year-old Ladson man found in a burning car last month.
Levelton Givens Jr., 24, also faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested Thursday.
Givens opened fire on Robert Rutlin Jr.'s vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene near the Water at Magnolia Bay Apartments in the Summerville area, they found Rutlin in the driver's seat of the car.
Rutlin died of a gunshot wound before deputies arrived, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Detectives believe after Rutlin was shot, he crashed into a wooded area, and the collision caused the car to catch fire.
His passenger survived the attack and later picked Givens out of a photo lineup, according to the warrant.
Givens was arrested last March on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree domestic violence. He is awaiting trial for those charges.