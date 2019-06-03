Fishermen found something highly unusual floating off the Charleston coast Sunday afternoon.
The catch of the day?
A bundle of cocaine valued at around $1 million.
Two recreational fishermen came across the floating bundle of something that appeared to be wrapped in black plastic and tied together with rope late Sunday afternoon, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit.
The men were about 70 miles southeast of the Charleston coast when they hauled the item onto their boat. After initially investigating its contents, they immediately notified the Coast Guard.
The bundle was estimated to be around 30 to 40 kilograms of cocaine, VanderWeit said.
“This is a rarity to see in the Charleston area,” VanderWeit said, adding that has not seem anything similar during the two years he's worked in Charleston.
But he said these kinds of finds are less rare further south. “In the Caribbean and the Pacific, it would be a little more common occurrence to see loads like this that have been jettisoned by traffickers,” VanderWeit said.
The Coast Guard contacted local authorities, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
DEA officials took custody of the drugs when they arrived on the scene.
The DEA is taking the lead on an investigation to determine the source of the cocaine and assess whether it is "something that can feed into a larger picture," VanderWeit said.