A 32-year-old Army Ranger from Summerville who was killed in Afghanistan after coming under small arms enemy fire Thursday is being remembered as a passionate and skilled leader.
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz was wounded while conducting operations in support of a medical evacuation landing zone in the Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province, according to the Department of Defense. He was treated and evacuated to the nearest medical facility, where he died.
The incident is under investigation.
Army officials said Celiz was on his fifth deployment with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. He previously deployed from 2008 to 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and from 2011 to 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
At the time of his death, he was serving as a battalion mortar platoon sergeant and was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
Celiz enlisted in the Army in 2007. He had assignments in Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Stewart, Ga., before being selected to serve with the 75th Ranger Regiment as a combat engineer in 2013.
Celiz was a husband and a father who is being remembered as a leader who approached his work with an "incredibly positive attitude," Lt. Col. Sean McGee, Commander, 1st Bn., 75th Ranger Regiment, said in a news release.
"Sgt. 1st Class Celiz led from the front and always put himself at the decisive point on the battlefield," McGee said.
Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, called Celiz a "national treasure" who led with passion and competence.
Celiz was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.