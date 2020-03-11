Army Corps plan for Charleston flooding won't include home buyouts

The Army Corps of Engineers is encouraging cities across the country to use eminent domain to force sales of frequently flooded homes, but the practice isn't on the table in Charleston.
The New York Times reported on the forced sales on Wednesday, which signal a new frontier in how a federal agency deals with oft-flooded homes as damages from sea level rise and climate change mount. In most of the federally funded buyouts across the country, homeowners are given the option of being paid to leave, but it's not mandatory.
The article quoted Charleston's Chief Resilience Officer, Mark Wilbert, indicating the city would consider using eminent domain to achieve the project the Corps suggests at the end of an ongoing study. But Wilbert said the Corps' draft plan for the city doesn't include buying and demolishing homes.
That practice is what the Corps would call "non-structural." The option under development now, Wilbert said, is purely structural, like a seawall or other engineered protection. The ongoing study focuses on how to protect the Charleston Peninsula from hurricane storm surge.
"Any buyouts that might be required on this project, one, are not decided yet, haven't even been looked at; and two, they are directly related to the placement of any structural barrier or wall," Wilbert told The Post and Courier.
The plan is still under development and Wilbert declined to give specific details beyond ruling out buyouts. Glenn Jeffries, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps' Charleston District, confirmed in an email that the tentative plan does not include home buyouts. It will be available for the public to view on April 20.
Still, the Corps' insistence on using eminent domain when it does suggest buyouts is a significant departure from other federal agencies that have provided funds to buy and demolish houses that flood over and over.
Money provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development or the Federal Emergency Management Agency is only used to buy homes from willing sellers. FEMA, which funds most buyouts in the country, explicitly prohibits threatening homeowners with eminent domain, said A.R. Siders, who studies coastal retreat at the University of Delaware.
Charleston has already bought and demolished 42 homes with funds from those agencies, and has 11 more in the pipeline, according to Stephen Julka, the city's floodplain manager.
The Corps' policy of forcing sales, by contrast, is less common and little understood by researchers, Siders said. She said the mandatory component could be unpopular among local officials compelled to enforce it, but that it signals the seriousness with which the Corps considers flooding.
It has posed a significant challenge for officials in the Florida Keys. Corps engineers suggested in February demolishing thousands of houses there, said Rhonda Haag, the Chief Resilience Officer of Monroe County, where the Keys are located.
The study there was originally focused on buttressing U.S. 1, the only road in and out of the island chain. But Haag said engineers both broadened their scope as the study continued and ruled out building sea walls, because the cost and environmental impacts would be too great.
As they've continued to study the islands since February, they've taken many homes out of consideration for buyouts, Haag said. County leaders may not accept the recommendation at all when they vote on the Corps' proposals in May.
The Keys and Charleston are two of several communities around the country to engage in the Corps' "three-by-three" studies, or $3 million, 3-year inquiries into possible flood protections.
Local governments are lured to the program in part because it provides a light at the end of the tunnel of costly infrastructure work: if Congress approves it, the federal government will cover 65 percent of the bill.
And in Charleston, that money could be a lifeline. The city is in the midst of a downtown drainage tunnel project that's tens of millions over budget and looking at a backlog of other flooding work that officials have estimated could eventually reach $2 billion.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.