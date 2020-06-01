Armed protester arrested in Columbia had no violent intent, his friend said

COLUMBIA — An armed Columbia protester arrested Sunday with an estimated 70 rounds of ammunition had no intention of being violent and carried a gun in his backpack because he didn’t want it stolen from his car, his friend said.
Local law enforcement tagged Dominic Gladden, 19, as one of the “agitators” who flouted a Sunday curfew and disrupted attempts by officers to keep the peace during Columbia's hours-long police brutality protest.
In a joint statement sent to the media Sunday night, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took their concerns a step further. They suggested the pistol that officers found in Gladden’s possession was evidence that he had “no intent of protesting peacefully.”
Tyrone Archie, a lifelong friend of Gladden’s who was with him Sunday, said Gladden hardly did any protesting at all.
The pair arrived downtown late Sunday afternoon and left within an hour, Archie said. In his backpack, Gladden carried the pistol and ammunition, which Archie said are normally kept in the car.
Gladden was trying to ensure the weapon wasn’t stolen from the car, after crowds filled downtown streets the night before and damaged some vehicles, Archie said.
“The day before, they were setting cars on fire,” Archie, a 23-year-old Columbia resident, said. “We didn’t want to give them a reason to take the weapon. We were forced to bring it.”
Gladden is not licensed to carry the gun, but it is registered to someone close to him, Archie said. Archie is enlisted in the U.S. Army and said he served in the Old Guard ceremonial unit in Arlington, Va.
Gladden is a St. Matthews resident and former standout football player at Calhoun County High School. He has no South Carolina criminal history, according to a search of state records.
He was one of 53 arrested during two days of Columbia protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died at the hands of police.
Most of the Columbia arrests involved curfew violations. Other offenses including looting and weapons charges. Lott on Monday suggested much of the disruption came from outside the area.
However, arrest data show a large majority of those arrested live in the Midlands. And 47 of the 53 arrested are South Carolina residents. Four came from North Carolina or Georgia. Two individuals charged with looting have residence in New York and Virginia, respectively.
Around the time of Sunday’s 6 p.m. curfew in Columbia, Archie said he and Gladden headed back to their car, but got split up when police began apprehending the remaining protesters.
Police said they arrested Gladden for violating curfew. Once in custody, they discovered the gun and ammunition. A spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department referred questions about his arrest to Columbia police.
Jennifer Timmons, a city police spokeswoman, declined to elaborate, only to say that Gladden is innocent until proven guilty. The department also did not immediately release his arrest report.
On Monday afternoon, a Columbia judge set a $20,000 bond for Gladden on a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol. Attempts to reach his family were unsuccessful Monday.