top story

Armed individual apprehended at Joint Base Charleston

Joint Base Charleston troops ready 'anywhere, anytime' (copy) (copy)

Paratroopers take part in an exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 1, 2021. Senior Airman Aaron Irvin/U.S. Air Force/Provided

NORTH CHARLESTON — Joint Base Charleston officials said an armed individual was detained July 14 during a "situation" at the Naval Weapons Station. 

Officials reported no one was injured as a result of the situation, and it is currently under investigation. 

An email notification went out to some staff about 2:30 p.m. warning of an active shooter at the base.

A follow-up email was sent minutes later stating an individual was apprehended and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear July 14 what type of weapon the active shooter used, whether the shooter was charged with a crime or whether any equipment was damaged. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

