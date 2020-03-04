Armadillo-eating coyotes are swimming between SC barrier islands

Say an armadillo rooted under your fence, tore through the garden and burrowed under the foundation.

Meet your new best friend: the coyote.

The wily coyote is one of the few animals that eat the armor-plated armadillo, one nuisance invasive species taking advantage of another.

And maybe just in time.

Since armadillos first showed up along the lower South Carolina coast in the 1990s, they have extended their range as far as the Appalachian foothills and are still going. Once thought to be limited by cold weather, the pests have shown to be able to dig in to wait out the winter.

The coyote, too, is now prowling virtually every South Carolina county and a lot of the cities and towns in the state — even seemingly unreachable barrier islands.

The wolf-like critter doesn't mind a swim.

Filling a niche

Recent studies indicate coyotes swam to remote Dewees Island a few years ago, bred there, and continue to swim back and forth from the island to surrounding sites. The island is reachable for humans only by boat. Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island and Mount Pleasant — all within a few laps of Dewees — have had problems with the pesty predators.

"There is evidently some movement on and off the island, but we don’t yet know how common it is," said Chris Mowry, a biology professor at Berry College outside Atlanta. "We have seen coyotes preying upon ghost crabs on the beach."

Mowry is conducting long-term research on coyote impact in the region and has students studying on Dewees.

Lori Sheridan Wilson, the island's environmental program director, wasn't surprised to learn coyotes swim there. Deer and raccoons have been seen coming across in the water. When the nuisance canines showed up a few years ago, the concern was they would wipe out native mammals like that, she said.

But the canines apparently just filled a niche left by the native red wolf, which historically roamed the island. Diet studies suggest coyotes eat a wide variety of food from season to season, including insects and berries. They have been seen trotting the tide line for washed up sea life.

The wolf-like critters don't prefer to dine on armadillos. Rabbits, rodents, snakes, deer fawn and the like are easier prey. But that might well change as the number of armadillos keeps increasing, Mowry said.

"Coyotes are very opportunistic in their prey and food selection," said Jay Butfiloski, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist. "Armadillos are just another potential prey item that they may eat if the opportunity presented itself."

Visibly active

The stealthy coyote now seems to be lying low around Charleston since a flurry of reports a few years ago of threatening behavior.

Those reports spurred various local governments to go after the animals. The population also might be leveling off, but that's hard to determine.

Though coyotes tend to be more visibly active during winter months, the town of Sullivan's Island has gotten fewer calls this winter than last, said Andy Benke, town administrator.

They're still around because night police patrols and randomly placed security cameras spot them. The town hasn't done anything more than set traps when there's an aggressive animal report.

"My very unsubstantiated and unsupported theory is that the available food source has reached a level to support a certain number of coyotes, thus causing the surplus to move on to another territory," Benke said.

Reports of sightings keep dropping on Isle of Palms and didn't increase over the winter, said Capt. Jeffrey Swain of the city police.

"We have done some trapping recently with no coyote captures," he said.

He hasn't seen or had reports of armadillos yet either.

At Joint Base Charleston, where coyote nuisance reports led to trapping in 2017, sightings persist and a program to contain them is still underway, according to spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Lovelady.

Statewide, the coyote population appears to still be growing, according to hunting harvest reports. But now so are deer, after a decline about a decade ago.

"If coyotes are affecting deer, we expected that deer population growth rate would decline following coyote colonization," Butfiloski said.

Armadillos, on the other hand, seem virtually unstoppable. They haven't shown up on Dewees — yet — but have been shown to swim the Savannah River.

They have become enough of a pest statewide that the S.C. Department of Natural Resources regularly fields complaints. It’s open season to hunt them on private land, even at night with a permit.

Armadillos are burrowing machines. They plow their way through gardens, lawns and any other loose dirt looking for grubs and worms to eat. Once they make themselves at home, it can take a professional animal trapper and a lot of chemical repellent to discourage them.

So if there's an upside to invasive pests like these it might be this: At least they eat each other. Armadillos, in fact, prey on fire ants.