It was an argument that led an 18-year-old North Charleston man to shoot and kill one person on Saturday inside a Windsor Place residence, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.
Shalhiem Hamilton has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Hamilton was scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday morning but waived his right to appear for the proceeding. A magistrate in South Carolina cannot set bail for a murder charge.
Loved ones of the deceased, who authorities have not publicly identified, also appeared in Charleston County Bond Court on Sunday but declined to speak with reporters.
North Charleston police responded shortly before noon to a house, 2032 Riverview Ave., where they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Medical University Hospital where he later died, authorities said.
According to the affidavit, Hamilton fired a gun multiple times at the man following an argument between the victim and several others in the house at the time. Hamilton was hiding somewhere in the house when officers arrived to respond to reports of a shooting, authorities said. A car parked outside the house also took on gunfire.
Circumstances surrounding the argument and what specifically may have prompted the alleged shooting were not immediately clear.
The shooting is the 17th homicide within the North Charleston Police Department’s jurisdiction this year and the 44th in the tri-county.