Argument preceded fatal Goose Creek stabbing, according to police report

GOOSE CREEK — An argument among roommates preceded a fatal stabbing that left one man dead and a woman behind bars this week, according to a recently released police incident report.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 10:33 a.m. May 3 to a home on Madeline Drive, police said. They found a 42-year-old man who’d been stabbed once in the chest. Paramedics took the man to Trident Medical Center, but he later died.

The report, released on May 6, identified the victim as Jabar Williams, who'd recently moved to the Lowcountry from New Jersey. Andrea Darla Luna, a 54-year-old resident of the home, was identified as the suspect.

Court records show Luna faces one count of murder, and list the address as 445 Madeline Drive.

Another woman who lives at the home told police there were four people living in the residence, according to the report. Williams was a cousin of one of the male roommates and was living with them until he could find a place of his own.

The woman said she was in her room in the back of the house working when she heard yelling, which wasn't unusual, the report said.

Some time after, the male roommate told her she needed to call 911 because "Andrea just stabbed Jabar," the report said. She opened her phone and gave it to him to call for police because she had a work phone call to wrap up.

She finished the call and went into the living room where she saw Williams on the floor and "all the blood in the kitchen," the report said.

The male roommate told police a mail carrier came to the door for Luna, who was arguing with Williams because his foot was in the door, preventing it from shutting, the report said. Luna got the door closed, went outside to speak with the mail carrier, went back inside and argued with Williams.

The roommate said the next thing he saw was blood and Luna running into a back room, the report said. He ran to his other roommate who was working in a back room, got her phone, called 911 and applied pressure to Williams' chest wound until police arrived.

Luna told police Williams had a history of threatening her and was harassing her that day as she tried to go outside to give money to a mail carrier, the report said.

As she walked inside after paying the postal worker, Luna said she pulled out a knife that she kept in her bra, and started opening packages, the report said. Williams allegedly hit her in the head as she entered through a side door.

A police investigator checked Luna's head for injuries but didn't see any, the report said.

"Andrea explained after Jabar struck her in the side of the head, she went to push Jabar away from her with her right hand. Andrea stated she had the knife in her right hand ultimately causing her to stab Jabar in the chest during the push," the report said.

She also told police she had a stun gun in her left hand during the incident and that Williams regularly threatened her so she kept the knife and stun gun on her for protection, the report said.

"Andrea advised she did not know she stabbed him until the police arrived when she was escorted out of the residence and saw the blood," the report said. "Andrea stated she brought the knife with her when she was called out of her room so she could tell officers, 'What I had done,' despite also stating she did not know she stabbed Jabar at this point."

She told police she did not mean to stab Williams but only meant to get away from him, according to the report.