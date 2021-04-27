Argument, fight preceded double shooting at Charleston strip club, manager charged

An assistant manager of a strip club on the upper Charleston peninsula told police he shot two men, one of whom died, in self defense. Surveillance footage told detectives a different story.

Melshaun Antwan Robinson, a 38-year-old resident of Limerick Drive in Moncks Corner, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the recent shooting, according to court records.

Records obtained by The Post and Courier show this isn't the first time he's faced gun-related charges.

Arrest affidavits released on April 28 reveal several details about the shooting and the events that preceded it, including the fact that Robinson was an assistant manager of the King Street Cabaret who also served as a security guard for the establishment.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. April 25 at 1337 King St. Extension, affidavits said.

A 30-year-old man was killed and another wounded, according to an incident report. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet named the man who died.

Robinson stayed at the scene, identified himself to officers, handed over his gun and gave a voluntary statement about the events that led up to the shooting, affidavits said.

He told officers he was notified that two male patrons were disrespecting female staff and warned the men, affidavits said. They agreed to settle down, but a female staffer later told Robinson one of the men assaulted her in a private room.

Robinson told the men to leave and escorted them to the door, affidavits said. He got a gun from his office and went outside, claiming he wanted to get their license plate number.

He claimed the men taunted him, got out and advanced on him, affidavits said. When one of the men reached for a bag on his chest, he thought the man was reaching for a gun and "became fearful of his safety."

There was a fight and Robinson said he shot them in self defense, affidavits said.

Video surveillance told a different story and captured "the shooting incident in its entirety," affidavits said.

Robinson pulled out his gun and pointed it at the men before the fight, and "physically became the aggressor" by chasing the men between two parked cars, "which initiated the physical encounter which ultimately brought about the shooting," affidavits said.

Detectives didn't find any evidence the victims were armed, affidavits said.

In addition to the charges stemming from this month's shooting, Robinson faces two pending counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person from June 2019.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.