When the Naval Shipyard closed in 1996 and thousands of military families left the area, there was a fear in North Charleston that the bottom would fall out.
Mayor Keith Summey, who took office in 1994, said this spurred the city's aggressive approach to economic development — bringing employment opportunities, shops and stores to keep the area's economy afloat.
"We were concerned about the retail market dying on us," Summey said. "We were after anything we could get to create jobs in the area."
Today, business is booming in North Charleston. The bustling commercial corridor at Centre Pointe Drive, which features the Tanger Outlets, and shopping centers around Northwoods Mall have helped the city become No. 1 in the state in retail sales.
But some residents feel livability hasn't kept pace. Low-quality schools, traffic congestion, lack of affordable housing and neighborhoods without much green space are reasons some people just don't want to live in North Charleston.
Of the 93,000 who work in the city, more than 78,000 live elsewhere, according to data from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments. A little more than 15,000 people employed in the city also live there.
The Post and Courier asked Summey to identify six key areas of livability he would like to see improved.
His list: Education, recreational facilities, redevelopment of underutilized property while preserving traditional neighborhoods, transit improvements, crime reduction, and arts and entertainment.
Education
When Omar Muhammad and his wife's son turned 2, the family — then living near Lambs Elementary School in North Charleston — packed their bags and headed to Summerville.
“We moved. Basically, we wanted a better school system," said Muhammad, who currently serves as the president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities.
There are several like Muhammad who leave North Charleston in search of better educational opportunities.
While the schools fall under the county's purview, Summey said there are steps the city can make to create quality education opportunities.
He pointed to private-public partnerships, which led to the establishment of Meeting Street Elementary @Brentwood.
Summey said the city is working to establish a Meeting Street middle school that could serve as a model for other private-public institutions in North Charleston.
"We should never have somebody move because they feel their child is not going to get an adequate education," Summey said.
Recreational facilities
Summey points to the groundbreaking of the $21 million aquatics center slated to go up on Patriot Boulevard and the $14 million three-gym complex coming to Remount Road.
The city is also in the process of adding a Miracle League Field and inclusive playground near the Felix Davis Community Center that will accommodate special-needs children.
In addition to facilities, residents said they would like to see the city have more green space.
Kristen French, who lives in Cameron Terrace, said the city should create more greenways in low-income areas.
"It's a priority," French said. "You have neighborhoods that oftentimes, in difficult situations, don't even have a beautiful place to be in."
Other residents, like those in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood where a new park was added over the summer, say that recreation is only a stepping stone to improving livability.
Redevelopment
Summey pointed to communities like Chicora-Cherokee where there are closed, boarded-up buildings that need to be removed.
He said plans to revitalize commercial districts like Reynolds Avenue also demonstrate progress. He added that steps must be taken so residents aren't priced out.
Councilman Ron Brinson agreed the city has to be careful not to displace locals.
"Renovations and in-fills have to be done carefully, because gentrification, too, often alters the equations of livability," he said.
If the city doesn't want residents to be displaced, then North Charleston should focus on affordable housing efforts, Muhammad said. He suggested the city create an affordable housing trust fund to fund dwellings on city-owned properties.
"There should be partnerships with nonprofits working on affordable housing, especially when the city owns property," Muhammad said.
Public transit
City leaders said North Charleston is collaborating with regional and state authorities to improve transportation.
The city is on board with the Council of Governments' Lowcountry Rapid Transit plan to run electric vehicles along separated lanes.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson pointed to collaborative efforts like the future North Charleston Intermodal Transit Center and road improvements being funded by the half-cent sales tax.
Some residents are not impressed with the initiatives. They feel that bus rapid transit will only push more congestion in other driving lanes, and some suggested the region focus efforts on creating a monorail system.
“I’m not excited about that,” said Lou Baker, president of the Deer Park Neighborhood Council. “It sounds great. But I think it’s a Band-Aid."
Resident Dennis Isgitt said the city should focus on smaller, more localized efforts, like adding sidewalks near Fernwood Drive.
Others said transportation for seniors is an issue.
While the city has opened two centers this year at Dorchester Road and Northwoods, resident Margot Callahan said she is concerned that many seniors can't get to the facilities.
Crime
Mike Callahan is a 22-year resident of the Lakes at Northwood. While his neighborhood is safe, he does worry that crime like car break-ins may eventually begin in his neighborhood.
“What you’re afraid of is it coming your way," he said.
Summey said city Police Chief Reggie Burgess is working with staff to enhance programs that can help decrease crime.
After several killings last spring, the top cop was seen leading marches along River Avenue with signs reading "Stop the Violence."
Councilwoman Virginia Jamison said the city can do more to address crime, like placing attention on arresting drug lords who supply neighborhoods with narcotics.
"This is a pyramid thing," she said. "The big people should go to jail.”
Arts and entertainment
Summey said the city is focused on growing their arts and entertainment initiatives.
In addition to the Performing Arts Center and Coliseum, the city said it is expanding its Cultural Arts Department to offer in-school art exhibits and after-school activities.
But others said more emphasis should be placed on other livability concerns like improving blighted areas.
“What would you do to improve arts and entertainment?" Jamison said. "Nothing.”
Moving forward
While progress has to be made, many residents are happy with North Charleston's livability efforts over the years.
Brinson pointed to areas like Wescott, which boasts a golf course and park, and the restaurants and shopping centers in Park Circle, which he said is "the operational center of Greater Charleston."
"I'm darn proud to call [North Charleston] home," he said.
This list isn't comprehensive. There are several other livability issues, such as flooding in Union Heights and the food desert in the southern part of North Charleston, that have frustrated residents.
Now is a good opportunity for residents to voice their concerns.
This city is updating its 10-year Comprehensive Development Plan. The plan, known as PRIME North Charleston, impacts livability because it outlines the city's long-term vision for its neighborhoods and businesses.
Residents can participate by filling out a survey until midnight Dec. 9 to tell officials what quality-of-life improvements should be made in the future.
They can also speak up at City Council meetings, held at 2500 City Hall Lane the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.