South Carolina's sailors, soldiers, Marines and airmen might be paid too well, according to a new study.

Some Palmetto State veterans passionately disagree.

A report from the RAND Corp., a Santa Monica, California-based nonprofit think tank, analyzed years of military salaries and found they've "increased substantially" since the 2000s.

Service members have typically earned about 70 percent of the salaries for civilians with similar skill sets on average. But since the 2000s, enlisted troops are earning closer to 90 percent of what civilians in similar jobs make, and officers about 83 percent.

The study raises concerns and questions that the frequent increase in pay may not be increasing service members' job performance or it may not help with recruiting as the Department of Defense grapples with some of the lowest enlistment interest in roughly a decade.

"In recent years, military pay has exceeded the 70th percentile for both officers and enlisted, raising the question of whether military pay is set too high relative to civilian pay," the study's author, Beth J. Asch, wrote.

The 70th percentile benchmark was put into place by the Defense Department in 1999.

RAND does contract research for the Pentagon. The study did not explicitly say whether the current pay scale was too high but said it might not be the most efficient.

For those who follow boots on the ground, such as retired Army Sgt. Jesse Rash, service members deserve a lot more money.

"We're definitely not paid too much," Rash said. "That's an overstatement. We should be getting paid more."

Rash, who left the branch in 2016 after one deployment to Iraq, did say that promotions were less about being good at your job and more about "being good at the Army." He said he could make more as a civilian but added that service members often live with tight budgets and long, grueling hours that civilians don't understand. He said they should be paid accordingly.

"We get up at 5 in the morning, and then we do physical training. Then we have to go home and shower and get dressed to get ready for our commute back to work all before 9 a.m.," Rash said. "Who else has to do that?"

Joey VonNessen, a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, said military salaries are subject to supply and demand just like anything else.

"If the military is finding it more difficult to find and retain service members for any reason (lack of supply) or if they are looking to retain service members that have specific skill sets that are in high demand both in the military and in the private sector, an increase in military compensation may be necessary to effectively compete with the private sector," VonNessen said.

Fewer Americans are eligible, or even want, to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to 2017 Pentagon data, 71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the military. At least 59 percent of those men and women can’t serve because of health issues or inadequate physical fitness.

The most recent internal Defense Department survey conducted in 2017 showed the percentage of young people who say they will likely join the military is at 11 percent. It was the lowest point in nearly 10 years.

To combat the decreasing interest, in 2020, America's military service members are slated to get a 3 percent pay raise. It's the largest increase in nearly a decade. President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act last week, authorizing the wage increase.

"While previous administrations allowed Military pay to stagnate, my Administration has secured pay raises for our Troops in each of the past 3 years," Trump wrote in a letter that he posted on Twitter. "This is unprecedented."

The military, when accounting for active-duty service members, defense contractors and veterans, is an economic powerhouse in the Palmetto State. In 2019, the economic impact of the defense community grew to $25.3 billion, according to a study by the Moore School of Business and the South Carolina Military Base Task Force.

Recent additions that contributed to the economic boom include Lockheed Martin deciding to manufacture the F-16 fighter jet in Greenville, and Shaw Air Force Base adding a drone operation facility on the grounds.

More than 180,000 jobs are related to the military in South Carolina. An average job paid more than $54,000 a year, which was 37 percent higher than the average career choice in the state.